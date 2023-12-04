LSL Pharma Group Appoints Luc Mainville as Chief Financial Officer

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSL PHARMA GROUP INC (TSXV: LSL) ("the Company" or "LSL Pharma "), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luc Mainville as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective December 4, 2023.



Mr. Mainville brings extensive experience in the capital markets and life sciences industry. He is recognized for his financial and operational leadership having been associated with several fast-growing companies. In an executive management career spanning more than 30 years, he has been involved in numerous public and private financings totalling in excess of $500 million and more than 50 corporate transactions, including initial public offerings, licensing, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Over the last five years, Mr. Mainville acted as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Valeo Pharma, a fast-growing Canadian pharmaceutical company. During his tenure at Valeo, he raised in excess of $100 million helping Valeo increase its revenues 15 fold. Prior to that, he held senior management positions with various life sciences companies, including Acerus Pharma, Cardiome Pharma, Neopharm Labs and LAB Research. Prior to his career in the life sciences sector, he was partner with KPMG, LLP. He holds an MBA from McGill University.



Luc Mainville has been Director of LSL Pharma since February 2023, and will relinquish his board position when joining the Company.

"The appointment of Luc Mainville represents an important step in creating a best-in-class highly performant management team at LSL Pharma," said François Roberge, President and CEO of LSL Pharma. "Luc is a seasoned professional with an excellent knowledge of the life sciences industry, capital markets and public financings. We are delighted that he is joining us and we are looking forward to benefitting from his extensive experience. He will be a key contributor in carrying out our strategy, which includes growing organically and through acquisitions.”

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma is an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality natural health products and dietary supplements in solid dosage forms, as well as high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. For further information, please visit the following websites www.groupelslpharma.com, www.laboratoirelsl.com and www.sterimedpharma.com.

