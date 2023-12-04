Diagnostic Imaging Market Size to Exceed USD 25.7 billion by 2031, with a Robust CAGR of 4.7%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global diagnostic imaging market was estimated to have acquired US$ 17.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 25.7 billion .

Diagnostic imaging plays a crucial role in personalized medicine by tailoring treatments based on individual patient characteristics, contributing to market growth.

Favorable regulatory frameworks and reimbursement policies for diagnostic imaging procedures encourage healthcare providers to invest in advanced imaging technologies.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=208



Advancements in low dose imaging technologies to minimize radiation exposure, especially in routine diagnostic procedures like CT scans are anticipated to stimulate the demand for diagnostic imaging.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global diagnostic imaging market:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Fujifilm Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Samsung Medison

Company name Key Development Siemens Healthineers In 2022, Siemens Healthineers introduced the Magnetom Viato.Mobile, a MRI scanner specifically designed for mobile applications, boasting a patient bore diameter of 70 centimeters. The Magnetom Viato.Mobile aims to deliver cutting edge innovations at 1.5 Tesla for mobile usage. Royal Philips In 2022, Royal Philips unveiled its latest compact portable ultrasound solution. Marketed as the Compact 5000 Series, the next generation ultrasound system aims to extend the diagnostic quality typically associated with premium cart based ultrasound systems to a broader patient base. Prioritizing portability and versatility, the Compact 5000 series ensures that image quality and performance remain uncompromised, facilitating accurate ultrasound examinations for a wider range of patients.

Key Findings of Market Report

On the basis of product, the MRI segment is anticipated to lead the Diagnostic Imaging market, owing to high resolution images, especially for soft tissues, making it valuable for various medical conditions.

In terms of application, the radiology segment is expected to dominate the market growth, attributed to general medical imaging, as well as cancer imaging.

By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to accelerate the demand for diagnostic imaging, owing to comprehensive patient care, emergency services, and advanced imaging equipment.

Factors including exploration of nanotechnology applications in diagnostic imaging, such as the use of nanoparticles for targeted imaging and drug delivery, are expected to boost the market growth.

Trends for Diagnostic Imaging Market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, necessitates more sophisticated diagnostic imaging techniques for early detection and monitoring.

Increased healthcare spending globally supports the adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies and services.

The trend towards point of care imaging, which allows for immediate diagnostics and faster decision making, is gaining traction.

The rise of telemedicine and remote diagnostics has created opportunities for diagnostic imaging to be conducted and interpreted remotely, improving access to healthcare services.

Ask Expert for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=208



Global Market for Diagnostic Imaging: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the diagnostic imaging market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

North America tends to be an early adopter of advanced medical technologies. Continued advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies, such as MRI, CT scans, and PET scans, drive market growth.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases and cancer, increases the demand for diagnostic imaging for early detection, monitoring, and treatment planning.

Robust research and development activities in the healthcare sector, leading to the introduction of innovative imaging technologies and modalities.

Asia Pacific

Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and early disease detection, is expected to accelerate the demand for diagnostic imaging in screening and wellness programs.

The rise of telemedicine and remote healthcare services in Asia Pacific creates opportunities for diagnostic imaging to be conducted and interpreted remotely.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation

Product

X-Ray MRI Ultrasound CT Nuclear Imaging



Application

Cardiology Gynecology/Obs Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal Radiology Neurology & Spine General Imaging Others



End User

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others



Region

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=208<ype=S



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Angiography Catheters Market - Global Angiography Catheters Market was valued at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031

Transcatheter Valve Repair System Market - Global transcatheter valve repair system market was estimated to reach a global market valuation of US$ 4.7 billion in the year 2022. With a rapidly expanding CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com