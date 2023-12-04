Else Completes First Production Run of Innovative Kids Ready-to-Drink Shakes in Preparation for Robust Commercial Rollout with Key Retailers Across North American Markets starting December 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has successfully completed its first large-scale production run of its Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kids Shakes, a first-of-its-kind, whole food, nutritional shake with superior taste and texture, as well as the lowest sugar level in its product category. This production run helps ensure the Company’s readiness for the imminent commercial rollout of its RTD Kids Shakes across North America starting December 2023.



In preparation for the launch, Else has secured multiple partnerships with major key regional retailers as well as online platforms in both the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the Company anticipates onboarding additional partners in the near term, as reception to its RTD products has been overwhelmingly positive. Else has already begun shipments in advance of the launch and plans to accelerate deliveries to its partners through the end of the year.

Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition, commented, “This production run is an important milestone, as we prepare for a large commercial launch around the RTD Kids Shakes. Through careful planning, we have met and are exceeding our production goals, which will allow us to capitalize on the strong interest among major retailers across North America. We believe this product complements our existing product lines, leverages our growing brand recognition, and addresses the market demand for a healthy and nutritious RTD product for kids. We believe our product can revolutionize the industry with better taste and texture, as well as less sugar and greater nutritional benefits. We look forward to providing updates on our commercial rollout across North America and remain committed to providing families with a better alternative for their children.”

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



