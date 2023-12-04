METADUKES - Crafted by renowned artist, set to ignite the 2024 NFT craze.

Fremont, California, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting times are ahead for the NFT space, as Knowpia proudly announces the much-anticipated launch of the MetaDukes NFT collection. Spearheaded by the brilliant and the professor-artist, CHA, The collection promises to be a perfect blend of humor, unique vibrant colors and technology. Here's everything you need to know about this groundbreaking project:

About the Collection

The MetaDukes NFT collection boasts a staggering 10,000 unique PFP characters on the Ethereum chain. What sets this collection apart is its inspiration drawn from 11 world-renowned figures. Each character encapsulates the essence of these figures, presenting them in a light-hearted and satirical manner. While some notable names like Satoshi, Chaplin, and Eisenhower have been revealed, there's an air of suspense as more figures are set to be disclosed soon. Moreover, those who own this NFT will be recognized as an industry giant, elevating their status in the digital art and web3 realm.

Artistic Brilliance

CHA’s unique and vibrant graphic style breathes life into the NFTs. Graduating from a renowned university in California, CHA holds a Master's degree in Fine Arts. CHA boasts over 30 years of experience in art creation and university teaching. The transition of CHA into the realm of digital art is truly inspiring. CHA’s transition to the digital art realm is nothing short of inspiring. Together with his dedicated team, they’ve poured in countless hours, with an estimated 1800 hours of hard work, ensuring that each character is meticulously designed. The collection is set to be completed by November 2023, making it one of the most awaited drops of the year.

Upcoming Exhibitions

To showcase the MetaDukes NFT collection, Knowpia has planned two grand exhibitions. The first one is set to take place in the Knowpia Fremont Headquarter Office of Silicon Valley on Friday night of December 8 (6:00 - 9:00 PM). For international enthusiasts, the second exhibit is scheduled during the Taipei Blockchain Week, from December 14th to 16th, 2023. These exhibitions offer a unique opportunity to witness the artistic prowess of CHA and get a firsthand look at the MetaDukes NFTs.

More Than Just a Collectible

While the MetaDukes NFTs stand as prized collectibles, they serve a dual purpose. They will also function as access passes to the funs.ai CreatorFi platform, offering holders a unique blend of utility and aesthetics.

Mark Your Calendars

For those eager to get their hands on a piece of this exclusive collection, the public minting is scheduled for 7:00 PM on December 15, 2023 PST. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to own a piece of digital art history.

In conclusion, the MetaDukes NFT collection by CHA, presented by Knowpia, is not just another NFT drop. It's a celebration of art, humor, and Web3 technology. Join in on the excitement and be a part of this revolutionary journey.

To join our MetaDukes NFT project and participate, please follow @funs_ai and hop into our Discord channel .



