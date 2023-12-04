imaware acquires binx health’s consumer testing business, becoming a leader in STI health screening

Acquisition creates formidable footprint for at-home testing, particularly for sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing;

STIs are the most commonly reported infectious conditions in the USA, having reached epidemic proportions with no signs of slowing;

imaware set to become the leading STI at-home testing company leveraging contracts with universities, health clinics, and state departments of public health.



BOSTON and HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- imaware, a digital health platform company powering home-testing for healthcare brands, and binx health, a molecular diagnostics and consumer testing company, today announced that imaware has acquired binx health’s at-home consumer testing business. The acquisition will expand imaware’s position in the growing market for home-health testing and expand the number of enterprise clients being serviced by imaware. binx health will retain and continue to grow its point-of-care molecular diagnostics business, which is excluded from the imaware transaction.

Since its creation in 2017, binx health’s consumer division has delivered millions of tests, serviced hundreds of business partners, and generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue. imaware, founded in 2018, offers a broad array of home testing options for employers, health systems, and directly to consumers.

“It’s gratifying to see so many people who now have expanded access to testing from home through unique digital health offerings and advanced logistics,” said Jeff Luber, binx health CEO and founder of the binx health consumer division. “binx will retain and continue to grow its point-of-care molecular division, and spin out our digital health at-home business to imaware and their institutional backers. imaware is an ideal choice for us as they have quietly built a stunning franchise in consumer health.”

“We built imaware to be the leading brand of at-home testing with a focus on scientific pedigree, and our clients and patients expect our tests to deliver results equivalent to existing gold standard methods,” said Jani Tuomi, cofounder of imaware. “We are excited to work with the binx team to acquire their top quality consumer testing business, grow this business, and expand the depth of tests we offer their clients. The binx business fits perfectly into our high growth plans for the coming years.”

About binx health.

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on innovating solutions to improve routine testing and convenience, providing timely results to improve patient care. The binx io point-of-care molecular platform is the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived point-of-care system for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea in both males (urine) and females (vaginal swab) that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. The binx io platform is highly flexible, easy to use, and enables rapid testing and treatment in a single patient visit. For more information, visit www.binx.com

About imaware.

imaware empowers the health of humanity by providing testing and technology solutions for healing at scale. The imaware patient-facing platform offers scientifically validated home-based tests that screen and monitor a wide range of conditions across men's health, women's health, coronavirus, allergic diseases, autoimmune diseases, preventative genetics, and more. Our technology solutions provide patients, providers, employers, and brands with access to a digitally-native care model that includes logistics, CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory analysis, telehealth support, and compliance expertise which provides a seamless user experience and convenient, reliable access to care. Learn more at www.poweredbyimaware.com .

