Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Announces the Launch of its U.S. Direct-Sale Store in Seattle’s University District

Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom, today announced the opening of its direct-sale store in the United States (the “Store”). The Store, set to open on December 8, 2023, will be located at 4514 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98004, in the University District adjacent to the University of Washington. The Company believes that the opening of the Store marks a strategic step in its global market expansion.



The Store, encompassing a floor area of 6,000 sq. ft. and featuring a range of over 8,000 stock keeping units, is situated near I-5 Express and U District light rail station. The Company believes that the location of the Store enhances its accessibility, and expects the Store to play an active part in local community events and activities. In addition, the store is expected to be uniquely designed to cater to customers in Seattle, with a focus on tech-related products.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented, “The opening of the Store in Seattle marks a milestone in our course of global expansion. We chose to open the Store in the University District, aiming to engage with diverse communities in Seattle. We are excited to bring our Japanese products to Seattle and look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community.”

