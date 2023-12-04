WTW appoints Chris Condello to Head Newly Created Asia Risk Division within CRB, North America

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Nasdaq: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Chris Condello as Head of the newly created Asian Risk Division, within Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), North America. Chris brings more than thirty years of industry experience, leading complex risk and sales efforts associated with companies headquartered throughout Asia and the Pacific Rim.



The Asia Risk Division will consist of Japanese, South Korean, and newly created Indian and Chinese divisions. These groups were created to focus on the cultural and economic specialization of these distinct markets, along with the risk management styles of these countries. These practice groups will report to Chris Condello. Understanding the specialized risk profiles of these particular countries, this new division will provide unique services to each individual country, coupled with a targeted focus on industry specialization. As this new division structure is implemented, it will align our business on a global scale while managed by a leadership team that understands the cultural aspects and economic details of each country.

Joining from Arthur J. Gallagher, Condello will be based in New York and will report directly to Ionel Rizea, CRB North America Chief Commercial Officer. Most recently serving as a Senior Client Executive focused on Complex Risks, he assisted in establishing both the Gallagher offices in India and Japan by recruiting talent and establishing reverse flow protocols to streamline business growth. He also previously held senior positions with Marsh, focused on development and growth of Asia-based clients seeking risk transfer services to support their international development. He brings a strong understanding of international business relations, sales development, and market penetration and branding associated with the establishment of new business in target countries throughout Asia.

“Chris brings a unique skillset and background associated with developing business across various economies in Asia, including focusing on Japanese, Chinese, Indian, and South Korean companies. As we look to develop the Asian Risk Division within CRB North America, Chris will be a key figure in helping to develop and grow this business and connect our clients seamlessly across various global territories” said Michael Chang, Head of CRB North America, WTW. “I am excited to welcome to Chris to the North American CRB team.”

Douglas Menelly, Public Relations Lead, North America

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com | +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan, Public Relations Associate, North America

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com | +1 (718) 208-0474