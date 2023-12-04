STRATA Skin Science Announces Strengthening of Leadership Team

Shmuel Gov Promoted to Chief Operating Officer



Dr. Amandeep Kaur Hired as Vice President of Marketing and Business Growth

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the promotion of Shmuel Gov to Chief Operating Officer. The Company has also hired Dr. Amandeep Kaur as Vice President of Marketing and Business Growth.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Shmuel to Chief Operating Officer. His outstanding leadership, strategic insight, and continued commitment to our mission make him the ideal choice to drive our operational excellence. This appointment reflects our confidence in Shmuel’s ability to elevate our organization. I look forward to his continued impact and working more closely with him again as we revamp our direct-to-consumer activities, and services to our customers, allowing me to focus on the sales, marketing, business development and the aspects of managing the overall Company,” commented Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Shmuel Gov brings over 30 years of industry experience in medical device business, operations, and R&D and, most recently, was STRATA’s Senior Vice President and General Manager in charge of operations at the Company’s manufacturing and R&D facility in Carlsbad, CA. Prior to joining the Company as Vice President and General Manager, he managed the acquisition of LasikPlus for Photomedex (from whom STRATA acquired its core XTRAC® and VTRAC® product lines), in which he was instrumental in building the unique go-to-market strategy of providing value-added services to the XTRAC partners. In 2015, he transitioned to STRATA after STRATA acquired XTRAC and has led the technological updates and the R&D of the XTRAC product line, including the launch of S3® and Momentum®. He has also created an in-house call center and enhanced the reimbursement support functions. Mr. Gov holds degrees in electronics engineering and international business management.

“I am truly honored to take on the pivotal role of Chief Operating Officer. This promotion not only acknowledges my individual contributions but also reflects the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team. I look forward to leading and contributing to STRATA’s growth, promoting operational excellence, and tackling the challenges ahead. Together, we will reach new heights and achieve success in our shared journey,” expressed Shmuel Gov, Chief Operating Officer of STRATA.

Additionally, Dr. Amandeep Kaur has rejoined STRATA and brings years of experience and background in business development, marketing, and technology. In her previous tenure at STRATA, Dr. Kaur was instrumental in business development efforts, led the XTRAC at-home initiative, managed multiple clinical studies and their publications, and worked closely with the clinical, marketing, and sales teams on multiple marketing and sales initiatives. Dr. Kaur earned her Master of Business Administration from Cornell University Johnson School of Business.

Dr. Rafaeli commented further, “It is a pleasure to have Dr. Kaur rejoin our team, and we look forward to her contributions as we revitalize our sales and marketing efforts to align with our new business objectives. Aman brings subject matter knowledge and a specific understanding of how the unique STRATA go-to-market approach of providing value-added services helps grow the recurring sales model. Her close ties with the clinical and research community and her experience as a business development leader will help STRATA accomplish its near-term turn-around goals.”

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.



STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus, fiscal, and political factors, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.



Investor Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838

sskn@cg.capital