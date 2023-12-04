SL Green Announces Sale of 625 Madison Avenue

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that, together with its partners, it has entered into a contract to sell the fee ownership interest in 625 Madison Avenue for a gross sale price of $632.5 million, or $1,123 per square foot, to a global real estate investor. In connection with the sale, SL Green and its partners will originate a $234.5 million preferred equity investment in the property. Net proceeds from the sale will be used by the Company for the repayment of corporate debt.



“This deal, and our recent capitalization of 245 Park, reaffirm that well-located office real estate in New York is still among the most sought-after asset classes in the world,” said Brett Herschenfeld, Executive Vice President, Retail and Opportunistic Investments at SL Green. “Whether properties are upgraded to state-of-the-art office or are converted into a multitude of other uses that are in high demand, the appetite for Class-A office properties in prime Manhattan locations remains strong and growing.”

Located between 58th and 59th Street, 625 Madison Avenue is currently a 17-story, 563,000-square-foot office building with ground floor retail space. In close proximity to Central Park with easy access to nine subway lines, the 625 Madison address combines elegance, prestige and convenience.

SL Green acquired its interest in the property through a previous mezzanine investment.

