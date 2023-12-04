Galacto Oligosaccharides Market to Attain US$ 2.47 Billion at 9.1% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Galacto Oligosaccharides Market is projected to climb at a 9.1% CAGR to land at a value of US 2.47 Bn by 2033.

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) are special carbohydrates found in foods like human breast milk or produced from lactose. They work as prebiotics, supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, particularly bifidobacteria. GOS is praised for its similarity to the oligosaccharides in breast milk, making it a common addition to infant formulas for a more natural nutritional profile. Beyond this, GOS promotes digestive health by positively influencing the gut microbiota, aiding mineral absorption, and potentially supporting the immune system.

Key Segments of Galacto Oligosaccharides Industry Research Report

By Product By Primary Function By End Use By Region Liquid

Powder Prebiotics

Sweeteners Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements Bakery Products Dairy Products

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



The growth of the galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) market is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with prebiotics, particularly in promoting gut health. The rising demand for infant formula fortified with GOS due to its similarity to oligosaccharides in human breast milk is a significant driver, as it addresses the growing preference for nutritionally advanced baby food.

Competition from other prebiotics and functional ingredients poses a challenge for the market. This competition may affect the adoption and growth of GOS, as consumers have alternative options with similar health benefits. Incorporating GOS into food products may sometimes present challenges related to taste and texture, requiring careful formulation to maintain consumer acceptability.

Key Takeaways:

The China market is expected to witness a value of US $ 282.07 Mn in 2033. Moreover, the market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Growing dairy product consumption and the high prevalence of lactose intolerance are the factors expected to contribute to the market growth.

Besides this, Japan market is predicted to witness a value of US $ 61.85 Mn by 2033. Also, the market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increased infant population and rising demand for ready-to-eat foods are expected to contribute to the growth of the German market.

A growing interest in prebiotic ingredients for gut health, expanding applications in infant formula and functional foods, and an increasing consumer focus on health and wellness trends are a few factors driving the business growth - Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

The market exhibits a moderate level of consolidation, featuring prominent companies that operate on both global and regional scales. Key players include Yakult Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Inc., and Samyang Genex Co.

Biotis, a subsidiary of Friesland Campina, introduced Biotis Gas-O in March 2021. This dairy-based syrup provides advantages for physical, mental, and digestive health. The primary component in this product is galacto-oligosaccharides, which can be integrated into various beverage formats and functional foods.

Winning strategies

Prominent industry participants strategically allocate resources toward conducting extensive clinical research to validate health claims attributed to galacto-oligosaccharides. They invest in scientific studies to validate the health benefits of products containing galacto-oligosaccharides.

Market companies should invest in unique technologies and innovative production methods to boost efficiency, cut costs, and stay competitive. This approach helps improve product quality and adapt to market changes for a strong and lasting position.

Actively participating in industry associations and organizations focused on food and nutrition is crucial for companies in the galacto-oligosaccharides market. This engagement enables them to stay well-informed about current industry trends, regulations, and emerging opportunities

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 2.47 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 113 Tables No. of Figures 94 Figures



The usage of liquid galacto-oligosaccharides is expected to experience a growth rate of 8.5% annually during the forecast period. This form exhibits high solubility in water and other liquids, facilitating its seamless integration into various food products and beverages. Its solubility enables effortless mixing and uniform distribution throughout the product matrix.

Liquid galacto-oligosaccharides find application in a diverse range of food and beverage products. They are commonly incorporated into infant formula, dairy items, beverages, confectionery, bakery products, and nutritional supplements to elevate their nutritional profile and deliver prebiotic benefits.

By fostering the proliferation of probiotic bacteria, GOS contribute to digestive health and the maintenance of a balanced gut microbiota.

