Global Collagen Dressing Market Size To Worth USD 604.31 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 4.7%

New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Collagen Dressing Market Size is to Grow from USD 381.44 Million in 2022 to USD 604.31 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the projected period.





Collagen dressings are wound care solutions that aid the natural healing process of the skin by acting as a scaffold for tissue regeneration. These dressings are biocompatible and highly effective in wound healing applications because they are made mostly of collagen, a structural protein present in skin, tendons, bones, and other connective tissues. Collagen dressings have a number of benefits, including the capacity to keep the wound moist, promote tissue granulation, and aid in the development of new blood vessels. These qualities make them ideal for treating a wide range of wound types, including chronic wounds, diabetic ulcers, surgical incisions, and burns. Because of an increase in the occurrence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure sores, as well as an aging population, the worldwide collagen dressing market has grown dramatically in recent years. In addition, advancements in collagen dressing technology and a shift toward more advanced wound care options have spurred market expansion. However, traditional wound care options, such as gauze or basic dressings, are typically more expensive than collagen dressings. Healthcare costs can be a significant barrier for healthcare facilities, especially in areas where healthcare budgets are limited

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Collagen Dressing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Gel, Pads, Powder, Sheet, and Others), By Source (Bovine, Equine, and Others), By Type (Antimicrobial Collagen Dressing, Hydrogel Collagen Dressing, and Alginate Collagen Dressing), By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The gel segment accounted for the largest share of the global collagen dressing market in 2022.

The global collagen dressing market is divided into gel, pads, powder, sheet, and others based on form. In 2022, the gel segment held the largest share of the global collagen dressing market. The segmental dominance can be attributed to the increasing number of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as surgical wounds. According to a 2020 NCBI study, nearly 310 million surgical procedures were carried out worldwide. Similarly, approximately 352,000 admissions involved surgeries, while 2.2 million admissions involved elective surgeries, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

The bovine segment accounted for the largest share of the global collagen dressing market in 2022.

The global collagen dressing market is divided into bovine, equine, and others, according to the source. The bovine segment held the largest share of the global collagen dressing market in 2022. The segmental dominance can be attributed to the availability of various bovine collagen dressings. Furthermore, the majority of the firms are involved in the bovine collagen dressing segment, which increases product availability. Furthermore, these are frequently used as a wound dressing for severe burns, donor site infections, pressure sores, and leg ulcers.

The antimicrobial collagen dressing segment accounted for the largest share of the global collagen dressing market in 2022.

The global collagen dressing market is classified into three types: antimicrobial collagen dressing, hydrogel collagen dressing, and alginate collagen dressing. In 2022, the antimicrobial collagen dressing segment held the largest share of the global collagen dressing market. The segmental growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of cases of various wound infections.

North America is projected to hold a significant share of the global collagen dressing market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global collagen dressing market in the coming years. The dominance can be attributed to the presence of a target population base, such as people with various chronic and acute wounds. According to the International Mountain Healthcare Organization, approximately 6.5 million Americans have chronic wounds.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global collagen dressing market. The rate of growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of patients suffering from diabetes and related disorders. Diabetes is estimated to affect one out of every ten Chinese people, according to diabetes.co.uk.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Collagen Dressing Market include Smith & Nephew, Paul Hartmann, Sanara MedTech Inc., 3M, Lohmann & Rauscher, Derma Rite Industries, Integra LifeSciences, Coloplast Corp., McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), and OtherS Vendors.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Sanara MedTech Inc. purchased a number of assets related to its collagen products business, including all rights and ownership for three new collagen-based products currently in development (for human wound care applications).

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Collagen Dressing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Collagen Dressing Market, By Form

Gel

Pads

Powder

Sheet

Others

Global Collagen Dressing Market, By Source

Bovine

Equine

Others

Global Collagen Dressing Market, By Type

Antimicrobial Collagen Dressing

Hydrogel Collagen Dressing

Alginate Collagen Dressing

Global Collagen Dressing Market, By End-use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Global Collagen Dressing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



