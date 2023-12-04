Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market projected to reach USD 10.19 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market ” , By Component (Hardware {Sensors [Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Proximity Sensor], Semiconductor Component [Controller/processor, Integrated Circuits], Displays and Projectors, Position Tracker, Cameras, Others}, Software, Services), Technology (Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market {Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Handheld Device}, Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market {Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Gesture Tracking Devices, Data Gloves, Others}, Projectors and Display Walls), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers, Research Organizations and Pharma Companies, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, Government and Defense Institutions, Others), Application (Surgery, Therapy, Education and training, Rehabilitation, Pain management, Others), and Region.

Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.98 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 10.19 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 19.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Component, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Google Microsoft Sample of Companies Covered DAQR Psious (Spain) Mindmaze

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare market is witnessing remarkable growth as these immersive technologies continue to redefine the landscape of medical practices and patient care. The integration of AR and VR in healthcare has opened up new possibilities for medical training, surgical planning, and patient treatment, enhancing the overall efficiency and precision of healthcare services. With the increasing adoption of these technologies, healthcare professionals can access realistic simulations for training purposes, surgeons can visualize and plan complex procedures with greater precision, and patients can benefit from immersive therapeutic experiences. The market is also driven by the rising demand for remote healthcare solutions, especially in the wake of global events that have accelerated the adoption of virtual health services. As technological advancements and investments in AR and VR solutions for healthcare persist, the market is poised for further expansion, promising transformative changes in the way healthcare is delivered and experienced.

Major vendors in the global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market:

Google

Microsoft

DAQR

Psious (Spain)

Mindmaze

Firsthand Technology

Medical Realities

Atheer

Augmedix

Oculus VR

CAE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

3D Systems

VirtaMed

HTC

Siemens Healthineers

Virtually Better

GE Healthcare

Increasing Demand for Efficient Treatment

The escalating demand for efficient treatment is a pivotal driver for the growth of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in the healthcare market. These immersive technologies offer healthcare professionals unprecedented tools to enhance diagnostics, treatment planning, and execution of medical procedures. The ability of AR and VR to provide realistic simulations, three-dimensional visualizations, and interactive training modules allows practitioners to hone their skills in a risk-free virtual environment, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. Moreover, the precise planning and execution of complex surgeries facilitated by AR and VR contribute to reduced operation times and enhanced postoperative recovery. Patients, on the other hand, benefit from personalized and immersive therapeutic experiences, optimizing treatment adherence and overall healthcare outcomes. As the demand for more efficient and effective healthcare solutions intensifies, the integration of AR and VR technologies is becoming increasingly indispensable in meeting these evolving needs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote care

Rise in chronic diseases and aging population

Reducing prices of head-mounted devices

Opportunities:

Increased adoption of AR and VR in healthcare

Improved patient outcomes

New applications for AR and VR in healthcare

Increasing Emerging Technologies in Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare

The burgeoning trend of integrating emerging technologies into Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare is reshaping the landscape of medical practices. The convergence of AR and VR with other cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 5G connectivity, is driving innovation in healthcare applications. These synergies enable the development of more sophisticated and personalized medical simulations, diagnostics, and treatment planning. For instance, the incorporation of AI algorithms enhances image recognition in AR applications, providing more accurate and timely information to healthcare professionals. Additionally, the integration of 5G connectivity facilitates real-time, high-quality interactions in virtual environments, allowing for remote consultations and collaborative medical procedures. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace these emerging technologies, the AR and VR market in healthcare is poised to witness sustained growth, fostering a new era of advanced and interconnected healthcare solutions.

The market for Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market is dominated by North America.

North America as the dominant force in the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) healthcare market, commanding a substantial 49.64% share of total revenue. The region's growth is propelled by key factors including widespread adoption of AR and VR technologies, significant investments in research and development, and supportive government initiatives. Notably, the U.S. National Institute of Health is actively providing funding for research exploring the application of virtual reality in healthcare. Furthermore, the escalating trend of outsourcing healthcare IT services in North America, driven by the imperative to reduce treatment costs, has further bolstered the expansion of AR and VR in the healthcare market in the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for Augmented Reality and virtual Reality In Healthcare Market due to heightened awareness among its population and continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, and Mexico present lucrative opportunities for outsourcing services related to the advancement and dissemination of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the healthcare sector. Despite being in a nascent stage, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific are gradually embracing these technologies, hindered by lower awareness and adoption rates. Countries such as Israel and the UAE are witnessing an upsurge in healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare service quality, driving the market's growth trajectory in the region throughout the forecast period.

Augmented reality (AR) Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on by Technology segment is categorized into Augmented Reality in Healthcare, Virtual Reality in Healthcare, Projectors, and Display Walls. The augmented reality (AR) segment asserted its dominance in the market, claiming a substantial share of the total revenue. Augmented reality achieves this by generating a three-dimensional perspective of objects and the surrounding environment, facilitated by wearables like head-mounted display devices and smart glasses. The surging demand for efficient treatment, coupled with technological advancements, escalating public and private investments, a growing number of mergers and acquisitions, and declining prices of head-mounted devices, collectively contribute to the heightened demand for augmented reality.

