OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Host Educational and Networking Events at 19th Annual International Pediatric Orthopaedic Symposium (IPOS)

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced plans to host educational and networking events at IPOS and its increased support of the event as an Emerald-Level sponsor. IPOS, a branch of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA), is a leading educational meeting for pediatric orthopedic surgeons. Over 500 pediatric orthopedic surgeons are registered to attend the meeting from December 5-9, in Orlando, Florida.



“We are extremely excited to connect with our surgeon customers and continue to partner with them in education, through hands-on experience with our expanding product portfolio,” said David Bailey, President and CEO of OrthoPediatrics. “I am particularly proud of our continued partnership with POSNA because we share the same goal, to continue to help more kids by advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics.”

In addition to the booth (#15), wherein the Company will highlight their full suite of products, and feature 7D, 3-D Side and the new Specialty Bracing division (OPSB), the Company is hosting several educational experiences for surgeons and other allied health professionals. OrthoPediatrics IPOS 2023 Events include:

Pre-course

Ego in the OR, Empathy in the Clinic: Emotional Intelligence for Surgeons

Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 7:00pm ET

Industry Spotlight Sessions

Small Canal Solutions for Pediatrics

Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 3:40pm ET – Coral Sea

Femur Fractures & Bracing Workshop

Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 4:45pm ET – Java Sea

Treatment Choices for SCFE – What to Choose and When?

Thursday, December 7, 2023, 10:35am ET – Java Sea

Motion Preservation Options in the EOS and AIS Patient Population

Advancements in Guided Growth and Posterior Distraction

Thursday, December 7, 2023, 10:35am ET – Coral Sea

Navigating the Spine – Choose Your Own Adventure

Friday, December 8, 2023, 10:05am ET – Java Sea

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 53 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contacts

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com



