Jeffs' Brands Enters the Global Agriculture Market with Exclusive Worldwide Distribution Agreement

Jeffs' Brands' leading brand Fort partnered with EasyLure for the sale and distribution of its innovative pest control solution

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced that its, wholly owned subsidiary Fort Products Ltd. (“Fort”) signed an exclusive distribution agreement with EasyLure, for the sale and distribution of its groundbreaking pest control solution, the Entopest Fruit Fly Attractant. This agreement marks a significant expansion of Jeffs' Brands' pest control portfolio into the agricultural sector and strengthens its position in the global agricultural solutions market.

Pursuant to the distribution agreement, Fort will have exclusive rights to sell and distribute globally the Entopest Fruit Fly Attractant, an acclaimed pest control solution for its effectiveness and eco-friendliness. This partnership aligns with Jeffs' Brands' strategy to offer a wide range of effective solutions to its customers around the world.

"This global distribution agreement with EasyLure is an important step for Jeffs' Brands as we expand to the agriculture market," stated Viki Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands. "Our aim is to revolutionize agricultural practices with sustainable and efficient products, and this partnership is just the beginning. This exclusive partnership underscores the Company's dedication to identifying and investing in products that deliver real value to consumers”.

