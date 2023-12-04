VERB's MARKET.live Adds Five More Retail Brands to Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, announces five more dynamic new brands have joined the MARKET.live platform this week. The recent completion of the Company’s tech integrations with the ecommerce solutions powering thousands of vendors’ existing ecommerce stores are expected to continue to drive demand from retailers eager to create new and additional distribution channels and affiliate relationships through MARKET.live. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences.

This week’s newly onboarded vendors represent a diverse array of product categories, offering a comprehensive and exciting selection for MARKET.live's growing user base:

The Newly Onboarded Brands:

Tuxton : Tuxton, a brand synonymous with premium dinnerware solutions, brings its exceptional range to MARKET.live. Renowned for its commitment to quality, Tuxton provides durable and stylish options for dining establishments worldwide.





Blakhom : Blakhom, a trailblazer in the world of modern lifestyle products, joins MARKET.live with its distinctive and trendsetting collections. Known for its commitment to innovation and contemporary design, Blakhom offers unique products that resonate with a modern audience.





Poppy+Sage : Poppy+Sage, a brand celebrated for its ethically crafted handbags and accessories, becomes a valuable addition to MARKET.live. With a commitment to sustainable and fair trade practices, Poppy+Sage offers a curated collection that blends style and conscience.





Rad : Rad, a leading name in the world of lifestyle and fashion, brings its bold and edgy collections to MARKET.live. With a focus on contemporary designs and quality craftsmanship, Rad caters to a diverse and trend-conscious audience.





VistaShops: VistaShops, a brand recognized for its curated selection of innovative and unique products, enhances the MARKET.live experience. With a commitment to offering top-notch items, VistaShops caters to a wide range of consumer preferences.



The addition of these five brands underscores MARKET.live's commitment to expanding its portfolio with top-tier products and brands, ensuring a vibrant and ever-evolving selection for its discerning audience. With a dedicated focus on technology innovation and partnerships, VERB's MARKET.live remains at the forefront of the dynamic livestream social shopping landscape.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

