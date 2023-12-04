Beyond Sets New Cyber 5 Sales Record, Revenue Grew 24% YoY

MIDVALE, Utah , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc., (NYSE: BYON) (“Beyond” or the “Company”), the parent company of online furniture and home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, formerly known as Overstock, today announced record sales performance for the “Cyber 5” period from Thanksgiving Day (11/23) through Cyber Monday (11/27). The Company also announced that it has initiated a fixed cost restructuring plan targeting approximately $25 million of annualized reductions by early 2025.



2023 Cyber 5 sales were the largest in the Company’s history. Estimated net revenue grew 24% year-over-year. On an aggregate basis, bedding, bath, kitchen and core furniture and décor categories delivered growth. Active customers at the end of the Cyber 5 period exceeded 5.3 million (measured on a trailing twelve-month basis). The Company will continue to invest in building the customer file and taking back market share. Additionally, the Company is on its way to a multi-phase relaunch of Overstock.com to reignite historical top performing categories.

Dave Nielsen, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are successfully deploying capital to grow our active customer base. Our strong Cyber 5 sales and improved quarter-to-date sales performance are not distracting us from undertaking rigorous cost reductions to enhance long-term shareholder value. We have begun taking decisive actions to reduce our fixed expense base and move to a more variable cost structure to deliver maximum efficiency. Our ability to drive revenue growth and increase our active customer base should not be impacted by these actions. We remain on track to execute against our strategy with a commitment to enhance the value of our offerings to drive market share growth, as outlined during our third quarter earnings call.”

The fixed cost restructuring plan is expected to deliver annualized technology and G&A cost savings of approximately $25 million, which represents approximately 12.5% of our trailing twelve-month expense run-rate as of September 30, 2023. This plan includes about 10% reduction in our current employee base, right sizing our facility footprint, re-negotiation of vendor contracts, and outsourcing certain functions. The savings from the fixed cost restructuring plan will begin to accrue in late Q4 2023, with a target to achieve the full annualized run-rate by early 2025.

