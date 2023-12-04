X1 Announces LOI to Acquire Manson Bay Property and Appointment of New CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: QN9) (“X1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated December 1, 2023 (the “LOI”) with SKRR Exploration Inc. (“SKRR”) which sets out the terms of a proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) whereby the Company will acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in certain mining claims located in Manitoba known as the Manson Bay Project (the “Property”).



Proposed Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the LOI, as consideration for the acquisition of the Project the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares to SKRR at an issue price of $0.055, or such higher price as may be required by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The final terms of the Proposed Transaction will be set forth in a definitive agreement to be entered into among the parties that will replace the LOI (the “Definitive Agreement”).

The Manson Pay Project is a 4,293 ha mineral exploration project focused on gold and copper, located 40 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba’s historic mining district. The property has a history of exploration activities, including through sampling and drill programs by prior operators.

It is contemplated that completion of the Proposed Transaction will be subject to a number of customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary governmental, regulatory, and stock exchange approvals; meeting all conditions required by the CSE to receive approval of the Proposed Transaction, including the Company having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by the Company; the satisfactory completion of due diligence; the absence of any material adverse change in respect of the Property; and the negotiation and execution of the Definitive Agreement. The Proposed Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company will be a mineral exploration company primarily engaged in exploration of the Property, and the identification and acquisition of additional mineral exploration properties. The Property, which is in the exploration stage, will be the Company’s first material mineral property.

CEO Appointment

The Company is also pleased to announce that Latika Prasad, a current director of the Company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Ms. Prasad has been an officer and director of private and publicly traded companies for over 30 years and has significant experience in the mining sector. Ms. Prasad’s experience ranges from private start-ups to mid-tier market cap public companies, and encompasses corporate finance, private placements, initial public offerings, and reverse takeovers.

Adam Giddens, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, resigned effective December 1, 2023. However, Mr. Giddens will continue to serve as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Giddens for his service as Chief Executive Officer.

About X1

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. is a public company based in Vancouver, BC whose common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (CSE:XONE). The Company is currently investigating the strategic acquisition of new assets.

For more information, please contact:

Latika Prasad

CEO and Director

For enquiries, please call 604-229-9445 or toll free 1-833-923-3334 or email info@X1Ent.com.

www.X1Ent.com

