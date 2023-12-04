Plant-based Emulsifiers Market Rising at 7.2% CAGR to Top US$ 2.60 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Plant-based Emulsifiers Market is looking to expand at a 7.2% CAGR to land at a US value of $2.60 Bn by the end of 2033.

Plant-based emulsifiers, derived from plant sources, are natural substances that play a vital role in creating stable mixtures in various food and cosmetic products. They are preferred over alternatives for several reasons. Firstly, they are sourced from renewable plants, making them environmentally sustainable. Their clean label appeal, free from common allergens and perceived as natural, aligns with consumer preferences for simpler ingredient lists. Plant-based emulsifiers also cater to ethical choices, suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Key Segments of Plant-based Emulsifiers Industry Research Report

By Type By Application By Region Guar Gum

Xanthan Gum

Soy Lecithin

Gellan Gum

Agar-agar

Mustard Powder Confectionary Products

Bakery Products

Food Decoration

Fortified Food Products

Beverages

Frozen Foods North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The growth of the plant-based emulsifiers market is driven by a confluence of factors. Rising consumer awareness and demand for sustainable and clean-label products contribute significantly, with plant-based emulsifiers aligning with these preferences. Additionally, the expanding adoption of plant-based diets and the increased focus on eco-friendly and ethical choices in the food industry further fuel the market's growth

Producing plant-based emulsifiers can be costlier for manufacturers compared to their synthetic counterparts. This higher expense stems from factors such as the increased costs of raw materials and extraction and processing complexities. Consumer understanding of plant-based emulsifiers may be limited, requiring increased education to communicate the benefits and dispel misconceptions.

Key Takeaways:

The United Kingdom market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of convenience and packaged food products in the region is expected to boost the consumption of plant-based emulsifiers in the market.

The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% and is predicted to reach a value of US $ 864. 8 Mn by 2023. The rise in growth is due to rising demand for processed food products containing healthy and natural ingredients.

Confectionery products segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2023-2033)

Moreover, the Chinese market is expected to witness a market value of US $ 544.43 Mn in 2023.

The increasing consumer demand for sustainable and clean-label products, the rising adoption of plant-based diets and lifestyles, and a growing focus on eco-friendly and ethical choices in the food industry are driving the market growth- Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

Leading companies in the industry, such as ADM, Dow Chemical Company, Palsgaard, Ingredion, Kerry, Cargill, and Evonic Industries, adopt various strategies to enhance their global product presence. These approaches encompass ensuring product standards and quality control, fortifying supply chain management systems, and implementing numerous other initiatives.

In September 2022, Kerry, a global taste and nutrition company, introduced Puremul, a novel texture system designed as a non-GMO substitute for sunflower ingredients, addressing the prevailing supply challenges in the market.

Winning strategies

A wise and successful strategy in the market is to develop and promote products with clean label attributes. This involves creating formulations that meet consumer demands for clear and easily understandable ingredient lists.

To attract health-conscious consumers, market leaders need to highlight the health benefits of plant-based emulsifiers. This includes features like improved lipid profiles and lower saturated fats. By promoting these nutritional advantages, companies can meet the growing demand for healthier options and differentiate their products in the market.

In the plant-based emulsifiers market, a smart move is to get and prominently showcase certifications like vegan or non-GMO. This appeals to consumers looking for plant-based and ethically produced ingredients.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 2.60 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



The United States market is anticipated to experience a robust growth with a projected CAGR of 9.6%, reaching a valuation of US$ 864.84 million by 2033.

The increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages and ready-to-eat products in the United States is driving the sales of plant-based emulsifiers. Additionally, the American preference for allergy-free bakery products is expected to contribute to the surge in demand for plant-based emulsifiers. The market is further poised for growth due to the rising inclination towards clean-label food products, presenting lucrative opportunities for key players.

In Germany, sales of plant-based emulsifiers are predicted to advance at a CAGR of 7.1%, reaching US$ 239.65 million by 2033. Similarly, the United Kingdom is expected to witness a significant growth with a 9.8% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 195.37 million by the end of 2033.

The rising consumption of convenience and packaged food products in the United Kingdom and Germany is a key driver for the increased demand for plant-based emulsifiers. The growing popularity of bakery products is also contributing to elevated sales of plant-based emulsifiers, promising an amplified revenue share for suppliers in the market.

