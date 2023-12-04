Global Video Surveillance Market Size To Worth USD 107.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.3%

New York, United States , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Video Surveillance Market Size is to Grow from USD 48.82 Billion in 2022 to USD 107.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the projected period.

The Global video surveillance industry is an inventive and fast evolving subset of the greater field of security and surveillance technologies. It comprises the use of modern technology such as cameras, recorders, and analytics software to monitor and gather visual data in a range of contexts such as public spaces, commercial enterprises, industrial sites, and residential areas. This market is crucial for increasing global security, crime prevention, and incident management. The combination of high-resolution cameras, cloud-based storage solutions, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity has revolutionized the possibilities of video surveillance systems. For corporations, governments, and organizations, these technologies provide real-time surveillance, data-driven insights, facial recognition, and behavior analysis, translating video data into actionable intelligence. The requirement for effective and precise surveillance capabilities is driving the growing need for advanced video analytics. Artificial intelligence-powered technologies have the potential to transform intelligent security solutions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Video Surveillance Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Camera, Storage Devices, Monitors, AI-Based VMS, Non AI-Based VMS, Video Content Analysis, AI-Driven Video Analytics, VSaaS), By System (IP, Analog, Hybrid), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The AI-Driven Video Analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global video surveillance market during the forecast period.

The global video surveillance market is divided into Camera, Storage Devices, Monitors, AI-Based VMS, Non AI-Based VMS, Video Content Analysis, AI-Driven Video Analytics, and VSaaS offerings. The AI-Driven Video Analytics segment, among these, is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global video surveillance market during the forecast period. Real-time video data analysis using AI-powered analytics is possible for a variety of applications, including crowd monitoring, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance.

The IP segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global video surveillance market during the forecast period.

The global video surveillance market is classified into three types: IP, Analog, and Hybrid. The IP segment is projected to account for the majority of the global video surveillance market during the forecast period. IP cameras are digital cameras that use the Internet Protocol to transmit video and audio data over a network, such as a local area network (LAN) or the internet. They have several advantages over analog cameras, such as higher resolution, improved image quality, remote access, and advanced features such as analytics and system integration.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global video surveillance market over the predicted timeframe.

North America has traditionally been a major market for video surveillance due to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong security concerns, and large number of industries and businesses. Advanced surveillance systems, such as AI-powered analytics and cloud-based solutions, have seen widespread adoption in the region. The United States and Canada are major contributors to the growth of this region's market.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global video surveillance market. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and an increase in security concerns have all contributed to the growth of the Asia-Pacific video surveillance market. China and Japan have led the way in implementing advanced surveillance technologies like facial recognition and AI analytics. Security solutions are in high demand due to the region's growing middle class and industry expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Video Surveillance Market include Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications AB, BCDVideo, Bosch GmbH, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, FLIR Systems, Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pelco, and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2023, Dahua Technology launched the AcuPick video search technology to assist users in accurately and conveniently locating target videos. Powered by front-end and back-end AI innovations, the product provides quick search, simple operation, and high accuracy, resulting in technological breakthroughs in the industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Video Surveillance Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Video Surveillance Market, By Offering

Camera

Storage Devices

Monitors

AI-Based VMS

Non AI-Based VMS

Video Content Analysis

AI-Driven Video Analytics

VSaaS

Global Video Surveillance Market, By System

IP

Analog

Hybrid

Global Video Surveillance Market, By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

Global Video Surveillance Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



