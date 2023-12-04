HeartCore’s Subsidiary Sigmaways Signs Binding MOU with Actiquest

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced that its subsidiary, Sigmaways, Inc. (“Sigmaways”), has engaged San Francisco-based Actiquest to implement digital transformation, technology consulting services, and investor and marketing strategies onto its AI Sport Coaching platform.



Actiquest is a pioneer in the AI for Sports industry, developing advanced technology for AI based sports coaching and training with the goal of creating personalized, adaptive training experiences for athletes. Through this strategic collaboration, Actiquest is set to elevate its AI-based capabilities by leveraging the robust software development expertise of Sigmaways and HeartCore. The synergy between Sigmaways’ advanced technological capabilities and Actiquest’s innovative products aims to not only refine existing AI models but also foster new developments in AI technology. This agreement represents a significant stride in advancing the dynamic sports coaching market, where AI-driven technologies such as computer vision and generative AI are poised to play a pivotal role in tailoring personalized training regimens and enhancing overall performance for each individual athlete.

This strategic collaboration signifies a deep integration of shared visions, leveraging AI technology for impactful applications not only in sports but across critical sectors like healthcare, education, and business analytics. Actiquest’s innovative technological approach to sports training stands as a guiding force for Sigmaways and HeartCore to elevate their AI development strategies, serving to advance the trajectory of AI for broader impacts across diverse fields.

"The synergy between Sigmaways' technological prowess and Actiquest's visionary approach to sports coaching is primed to create a paradigm shift with a set of outstanding Artificial Intelligence tools," stated Ankit Sahu, Head of Corporate Development at Sigmaways. “This collaboration with Actiquest is an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of AI and computer vision technology across the sports industry, which is poised for a transformative, personalized training experience tailored to the needs of each individual athlete. We believe that our combined efforts will not only transform athletic coaching but will also extend the influence of AI applications and pave the way for revolutionary impacts across various industries.”

"Our collaboration with Sigmaways is a leap towards the future of sports training, where AI's precision meets human talent potential and will help our company to develop across the US sport market," said Actiquest CEO Michael Aprossine. "We're harnessing cutting-edge AI to provide athletes with an unprecedented level of personalised coaching without a human intervention, setting new innovative standards in the sports industry across the world."

"We are continuing to see promising results and progress in our subsidiary as we leverage its cutting-edge technological expertise and strategic consulting capabilities to propel the growth of the HeartCore brand in the United States,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. Collaborating with Actiquest not only fuels the dynamic sports coaching industry forward, but also advances HeartCore and Sigmaways’ capabilities in the evolving landscape of AI.”

About Actiquest

Actiquest, San Francisco based startup, is at the forefront of leveraging AI for sports training, specialising in AI digital twin technology for athletic training solutions.

About Sigmaways, Inc.

Sigmaways , a subsidiary of HeartCore Enterprises, founded in Fremont, CA in 2006, collaborates with software enterprises to deliver award-winning end-to-end digital transformation and through its fast-growing technology consulting services enables clients across the globe to stay ahead of the competitive curve. Digital transformation continues to be a priority with expedited demand in recent years for new business models, customer experiences, and a connected ecosystem.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

