ABR Dynamic Funds LLC Expands Team with World Champion Zain Retherford

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABR Dynamic Funds LLC, a pioneering quantitative investment management firm focused on volatility assets, proudly announces the appointment of Zain Retherford as a part-time Sales Representative, as he concurrently pursues Olympic gold in Paris 2024. Following the Olympic Games, Zain will transition to a full-time sales role within the firm.



Retherford, renowned for his achievements in American freestyle and folkstyle wrestling, will contribute his unique blend of discipline and strategic acumen to ABR Dynamic Funds while balancing his Olympic commitments and aspirations. Zain will work closely with ABR Dynamic’s sales team, leveraging his passion for excellence and commitment to success.

"ABR Dynamic Funds is proud to support Zain Retherford on his journey to the Olympics. We fully support his pursuit of Olympic gold and are excited to have someone of his caliber as part of our team," said Taylor Lukof, CEO at ABR Dynamic Funds LLC.

While Zain competes on the world stage for Olympic glory, ABR Dynamic Funds looks forward to benefiting from his unique perspective and champion's mindset. The firm acknowledges the significance of fostering a work environment that accommodates the diverse pursuits and talents of its team members.

“Knowing that Zain has been able to work towards his MBA degree at Penn State University, while simultaneously training and competing for a World Gold Medal, gives us confidence that he will be able to focus on realizing his Olympic dreams while also preparing for a career in finance,” said Mr. Lukof.

Mr. Retherford expressed his enthusiasm for this dual role, stating, "I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to ABR Dynamic Funds while pursuing my Olympic dreams. The firm's commitment to innovation and excellence resonates with my personal values, and I look forward to working for ABR full-time after the Olympic Games."

ABR Dynamic Funds LLC maintains its dedication to delivering innovative investment solutions, utilizing proprietary research and quantitative models to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

John Grady info@abrfunds.com 212.918.4664

About ABR Dynamic Funds LLC:

ABR Dynamic Funds LLC is a leading global asset management firm committed to maximizing risk-adjusted returns through highly scalable, systematic solutions. With a focus on innovative investment strategies with superior risk management, the firm utilizes proprietary research and quantitative models. ABR Dynamic Funds operates with a dedication to excellence, ethics, and client success.