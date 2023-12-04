Akobo Minerals to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

OSLO, Sweden, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akobo Minerals (Euronext and Frankfurt: AKOBO) (OTCQX: AKOBF). The Scandinavian-based Ethiopian gold exploration and boutique mining company today announced that Jørgen Evjen, CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6th.



This presentation will shed light on the company’s recent intersection of the bonanza-grade ore body in the Segele underground mine and the promising exploration potential in Ethiopia as part of the Arabian Nubian shield.

DATE: December 6th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 6th, 7th, 8th and 11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Akobo Minerals

Akobo Minerals is a reputable Scandinavian-based gold exploration and boutique mining company. The company currently holds an extensive exploration license encompassing 182 square kilometres and a 16 square kilometres mining license, with an active mining operation in the Gambela region and Dima Woreda, Ethiopia. Akobo Minerals has emerged as the foremost gold exploration company in Ethiopia, boasting over 13 years of dedicated on-the-ground experience.

What sets Akobo Minerals apart is its strong commitment to fostering positive relationships with local communities, extending all the way to national authorities. This commitment is underscored by the company’s unwavering dedication to environmental and social governance (ESG), as evidenced by their groundbreaking shared value program.

Akobo Minerals has firmly established its presence in the region by upholding the principles of ethical conduct, transparency, and open communication. This foundation positions the company to embrace new opportunities and ventures as they emerge, making it a key player in the burgeoning Ethiopian mining industry.

Akobo Minerals has charted a clear course for its future growth, with a strategy centered around amassing a portfolio of valuable gold resources through high-impact exploration and mining activities, all while maintaining an efficient and streamlined business operation.

The company is headquartered in Oslo and is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AKOBO. For US investors, Akobo Minerals AB (OTCQX: AKOBF) is traded on the OTCQX Best Market, adhering to high financial standards, best practice corporate governance, and compliance with U.S. securities laws. Additionally, the company has a professional third-party sponsor introduction, and investors can access current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Akobo Minerals places great emphasis on meeting and exceeding industry standards, fully complying with all aspects of the JORC code, 2012. For detailed information on their adherence to this code, please refer to https://www.jorc.org/. Akobo Minerals’ unwavering commitment to ethical practices, community engagement, and environmental responsibility positions them as a formidable force in the evolving landscape of the Ethiopian mining sector.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Akobo Minerals

Jørgen Evjen, CEO

Mob: (+47) 92 80 40 14

Mail: jorgen@akobominerals.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/akobominerals

Web: www.akobominerals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com