Protein Engineering Market Size to Reach USD 11.22 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach USD 11.22 Billion by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing adoption of protein-based drugs compared to non-protein drugs. In addition, growing initiatives of the government, such as funding to encourage the research activities or increasing investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market's growth.

Biopharmaceutical companies are extensively investing in the research and development of protein engineering to obtain cost-effective and efficient products with enhanced productivity and better patient outcomes.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The government worldwide is investing a substantial amount of funds in the research and development. The Protein engineering market is expected to get significantly affected due to the numerous kinds of research carried out in this field.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 2.50 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 12.7% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 11.22 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, Protein Type, Product, End-User, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Genscript Biotech corporation and GE Healthcare Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The Protein Engineering Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in this Market include:

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporations

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Bruker Corporation

Codexis, Inc.

Genscript Biotech corporation

GE Healthcare

Strategic Development

In 2019, BioTek Instruments (US) was acquired by Agilent Technologies (US). The acquisition helped Agilent Technologies to strengthen its position in the immunotherapy and immune-oncology markets

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Rational Protein Design segment dominated the market with a share of 53.2% in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of bioinformatics software for the analysis of protein.

The Monoclonal Antibodies accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing investments in the R & D to develop therapeutically advanced monoclonal antibodies.

The Instruments dominated the market with a share of 56.3% in 2019 owing to the technological developments of the instruments.

The Biopharmaceutical Companies dominated the End-User segment due to the growing adoption of the advanced protein engineering processes.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing initiatives of the governments of the developing economies to improve the healthcare infrastructure with advanced and cost-effective therapeutics.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Protein Engineering Market on the basis of Technology, Protein Type, Product, End-User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Directed Evolution Rational Protein Design Hybrid approach

Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Vaccines Growth Hormones Monoclonal Antibodies Coagulation factors Interferon Colony Stimulating Factors Others

Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Software & Services Instruments Consumables

End-User Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Contract Research Organizations Academic Research Institutes Biopharmaceutical Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



