Online Gambling Market Size Worth USD 184.28 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online gambling market size was USD 63.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for online gambling, due to convenience and accessibility for players is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Online gambling is the act of playing chance games or betting on various events over the Internet. Players can use their devices to access these platforms and enjoy a wide variety of games and betting possibilities from anywhere at any time. Online gambling encompasses casino games, such as slots and poker, as well as sports betting on activities including football or horse racing. Online gambling platforms are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making these ideal for gamers with hectic schedules.

In addition, increasing Internet penetration and rising usage of mobile phones among individuals are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Mobile-optimized games with touch-screen controls are prevalent in virtual casinos, catering to the interests of handheld device users. Social media channels are used by online casinos to actively engage with players. Moreover, online gaming platforms are more feature-rich, with better visuals and faster load times, which provides players with a more intense and lifelike experience, hence driving market revenue growth. However, gambling addiction is a severe problem that affects a large number of people, and it can lead to financial difficulties, social isolation, and even depression, which could restrain market revenue growth. People who are addicted to online gambling may spend a significant amount of money even when they cannot afford it.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 63.53 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 184.28 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type of gambling, platform type, gaming model, mode of payment, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bet365, 888 Holdings Plc, Betway, Flutter Entertainment plc, Bwin, unibet, Playtech, Microgaming, NetEnt AB, Evolution AB, IGT, NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games, Yggdrasil Gaming Ltd, Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, BETSSON AB, StarsGroup.com, Kindred Group plc, and Entain

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global online gambling market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective gambling solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global online gambling market report are:

Bet365

888 Holdings Plc.

Betway

Flutter Entertainment plc.

Bwin

unibet

Playtech

Microgaming

NetEnt AB

Evolution AB

IGT

NOVOMATIC AG

Scientific Games

Yggdrasil Gaming Ltd.

Pragmatic Play

Play'n GO

BETSSON AB

StarsGroup.com

Kindred Group plc.

Entain

Strategic Development

On 17 August 2023, MGM Resorts International announced the debut of its BetMGM iGaming and online sports betting brand in the UK, marking the beginning of MGM Resorts' strategy to grow the BetMGM brand into international markets. The new international BetMGM-branded product makes use of LeoVegas' technology and platform, which was acquired by MGM Resorts last year.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The casino gambling segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global online gambling market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for online casinos since these allow to avoid all of the unnecessary inconveniences while playing from the comfort of home w. Online casinos are regulated by regulatory authorities to ensure fair gaming practices, giving players a safe and trustworthy atmosphere to enjoy their favorite games, as a result, players can focus on the fun of online gambling without worrying about security of their transactions or. In addition, online casinos provide several bonuses to new players who join the site, as well as daily promotions to keep things exciting for returning players, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The sports betting segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global online gambling market during the forecast period due to rising demand for online sports betting among individuals. This real-time action adds a new level of excitement to the game, allowing individuals to react to changing conditions and make smart decisions. Live streaming of sports and matches is frequently accessible, allowing one to carefully follow the action and improve betting experience.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in the global online gambling market in 2022. This is attributed to rising mobile gaming apps and mobile-responsive websites, which has made it easy for individuals to gamble on the go. In addition, shift toward more favorable regulations for online gambling in countries, such as Germany and the UK, is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region. For instance, on 1 July 2021, the new State Treaty on Gambling entered into force, which enable online slot machine games, Internet casinos, and online poker in Germany.

Emergen Research has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of type of gambling, platform type, gaming model, mode of payment, and region:

Type of Gambling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Casino Gambling Slot Machines Table Games Sports Betting Poker Bingo Lottery and Scratch Cards eSports Betting Fantasy Sports Social Gaming

Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Desktop Mobile Apps Browser-Based

Gaming Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Real Money Gambling Free Play

Mode of Payment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Credit/Debit Cards E-wallets Cryptocurrencies Bank Transfers Prepaid Cards



Mobile Payments

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



