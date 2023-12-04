Phototherapy Devices Market Size Worth USD 949.89 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 949.89 Million by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions provided by the improved healthcare structure. Increasing research and development by the key manufacturers for the technological advancement of the devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. To meet the growing demand of the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 530.3 Million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 4.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 949.89 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Application, End User, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solarc Systems Inc., National Biological Corporation, and The Daavlin Company Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

The Phototherapy Devices Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Phototherapy Devices Market include:

Natus Medical Incorporated

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

GE Healthcare

Atom Medical Corporation

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Phoenix Medical Systems, Pvt. Ltd.

Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Solarc Systems Inc.

National Biological Corporation

The Daavlin Company

In March 2017, Monica Healthcare was acquired by GE Healthcare. The acquisition was performed by GE Healthcare to expand its business of maternal-infant care and to remain competitive in the growing industry.

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices dominate the market with a share of 55.8% in 2019 due to its cost-effectiveness and higher efficiency.

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the phototherapy devices market due to the increasing number of neonatal jaundice cases. Besides, the favorable reimbursement policies generated by the U.S. government for curing skin conditions will indeed shift the patient's preference towards hospital treatments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the enhancement of the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Phototherapy Devices Market on the basis of Product, Application, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) LED-Based Phototherapy Devices Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Neonatal Jaundice Management Skin Disease Treatment (Vitiligo, Eczema, Psoriasis)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Homecare Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



