Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Size worth USD 5.64 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 5.64 billion in 2032. The continual development in automotive lighting applications, rising usage of the luxury passenger vehilces, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and extensive growth in electric cars are boosting the demand of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For instance, a technology known as ‘laser matrix’ is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.

The need for more energy efficient lighting and high performance lighting technologies has increased the demand for certain materials considered critical in LED industry. The demand has led to an increase in raw material costs which has in turn resulted in a upsurge of price increase through the LED lighting industry.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/95

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 2.16 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 7.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 5.64 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Application, Vehicle Type, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Varroc Engineering Limited, HELLA Group, SL Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Valeo, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, and OSRAM Light AG. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/95

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is fairly in the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

Magneti Marelli S.p.A,

Varroc Engineering Limited

HELLA Group

SL Corporation

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Valeo

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

OSRAM Light AG

Strategic Development

In January 2019, Valeo enetered into an agreement with Cree Inc to develop the first complete high definition (HD) LED array solution for automotive lighting system.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/95

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Halogen Headlight is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Halogen headlight increases the effective luminous efficacy of a tungsten filament when operating at a higher filament temperature which results in more lumens output per watt input. Additionally, a tungsten-halogen lamp has a much longer brightness lifetime than similar filaments operating without the halogen regeneration cycle.

The demand for Special Utility Vehicles (SUVs) has surged in recent times due to the increasing leisure and tour activities globally. Small cars are also growing at a fast pace as they find less traffic on the road as compared to large passenger vehicles.

Growing demand for premium cars is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market. The demand for ultra-luxury cars demand has witnessed a significant increase. The clients of brands like Bentley, Aston Martin, Bugatti or Ferrari are looking for status but also for the latest features available in the market. The manufacturers are not only providing models with better new products but they are also evolving their products in terms of powertrain and segmentation.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-adaptive-lighting-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market on the basis of Product, Application, Vehicle Type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Halogen Headlight Xenon Headlight LED Headlight Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Exterior Lighting Headlights Fog Lights Day Time Running Lights (DRL) Taillights Sidelights Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL) Interior Lighting Dashboard Glovebox Reading Lights Dome Lights

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial vehicles Trucks and Buses Two-wheelers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Automotive Telematics Market , By Features (Usage-Based Insurance and Others), By Service (Automatic Crash Notification and Others), By Hardware (Telematics Control Unit and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Driver Monitoring Systems Market By Monitoring Type (Driver State Monitoring, Driver Health monitoring), By Component (Interior camera, Other Components), By Propulsion (Electric Vehicles, Gasoline Powered), By Instrument (Software, Hardware), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) and Regions Forecasts to 2032

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By Type (Hybrid Underwater Vehicles (HUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)), By Propulsion System (Electric, Hybrid, Others), By Product Type, By Payload, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Solar Vehicle Market By Solar Panel (Polycrystalline, Monocrystalline), By Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid), By Vehicle type (Commercial vehicles, Passenger cars), By Electric Vehicle type (HEV, BEV, PHEV), and By Region, Forecast to 2032

Blockchain in Automotive and Aerospace and Aviation Market , By Type (Private Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain, Public Blockchain), By Components (Decentralization, Data Integrity, Digital Signature, Data Mining), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Automotive Adaptive Lighting

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights