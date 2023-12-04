Digital Scent Technologies Market to Reach USD 14.21 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 14.21 billion in 2032. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

Virtual reality & augmented reality are some area of high development which is expected to create a plethora of new use cases for digital sensing as the demand for the smell sensing technology apart from existing virtual & augmented audio visual is magnificently being heightened for a higher immersive experience.

The global market landscape of Digital Scent Technologies is expected to remain in a very competitive and quite consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium and large players. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure enormous potential for innovative players.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 536.1 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 28.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 14.21 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Application, Component, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for Digital Scent Technologies Market is fairly in the consolidated side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Digital Scent Technologies Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

Scent Sciences Corporation

Electronics Sensor Technology

The eNose Company

ScentSational Technologies LLC

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

Scentcom Ltd.

Smiths Detection Inc.

ams AG.

Strategic Development

In January 2018, a team of researchers from Gandia campus of Valencia’s Polytechnic University and the La Fe Health Investigation Institute created a prototype of an electronic nose. The e-nose is capable of distinguishing patients having a Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis without an invasion.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Growing emergence of virtual reality and its applications in the entertainment sector and higher penetration for the highly immersed experience for gaming, videos, and movies are deliberately helping in the marker growth. Both the over the theatre and over the television cinema experience can be highly augmented incorporating the digital scent technologies.

The hardware sub-segment consists of E-Nose and Scent Synthesizer is still undergoing an enormous R&D phase and extensively being tried to accumulate many newer smell sensing sensors. Higher research & development and expensive sensor technologies make it the leading sub-segment.

Europe owing to its tremendous development in the modern healthcare techniques and higher emergence of telemedicine and online healthcare checkups are helping in the overall market growth largely.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Digital Scent Technologies Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Component, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mobile Phone & Computer Virtual Reality Devices Medical Diagnostic Devices Explosives Detector Quality Control Product Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Marketing Entertainment Education Healthcare Communication Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware E-Nose Polymer Sensor Piezoelectric Sensor Mosfet Sensor Optical Fiber Sensor Scent Synthesizer Software



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



