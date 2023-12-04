Expectorant Drugs Market will reach US$ 38,455.4 Million by 2034, rising at a 4.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, the expectorant drugs market is projected to produce US$ 17,648.2 million. Forecasts state that in 2034, the market will be valued US$ 38,455.4 million. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2024 and 2034. The common cold, pneumonia, and bronchitis are examples of respiratory ailments that could raise the need for expectorants. Expectorants, which reduce excessive mucus production and congestion, may aid patients with these disorders by improving respiratory function and symptom relief.



An increasing number of dry cough cases resulting in dry throats drives the demand for expectorant drugs in the market. With FDA approvals granted, expectorants are making significant progress on the global market. Throughout the healthcare industry, the FDA regulates and approves expectorant drugs to ensure their safety, effectiveness, and quality.

The prevalence of coughs is expected to increase significantly, leading to increased demand for expectorant drugs. For instance, according to data released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, cough accounted for about 8% of all consultations with primary care physicians worldwide. According to the same source, the annual incidence of cough in the general population is projected to be between 10% and 33% globally. Due to changes in dietary habits among youth and middle-class consumers, cough cases are also on the rise globally.

Key Takeaways:

Secretion enhancers are the leading segment as drug type and held approximately 59.7% market value share in 2024.

By product type, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The United States is expected to be an opportunistic market, registering a 6.8% CAGR through 2034.

Germany to experience a CAGR of 4.5% with respect to expectorant drug sales.

India and China to register CAGRs of 7.2% and 8.1% respectively from 2024 to 2034.



“Rising prevalence of cold and cough, coupled with expanding product launches, is expected to drive sales of expectorant drugs across the globe. Rising research and development activities and regulatory approvals will increase in the next few years,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition

Manufacturers are turning to discreet and innovative expectorant drugs to meet consumer demands. Therefore, brand promotion takes place on a parallel path. The major key players mostly rely on organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations. Some of the key developments are as follows:

Key Developments:

In August 2023, Marksans Pharma secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Guaifenesin Extended-Release Tablets, 600 mg and 1200 mg (OTC). Guaifenesin extended-release tablets remove mucus from the bronchial passageways and improve coughing by loosening mucus and thinning bronchial secretions.

In November 2022, During the flu season of 2022, a clean medicine company Genexa, the first to remove all artificially derived inactive ingredients from its products, announced the adult-only cough suppressant and expectorant Cough and chest Congestion that temporarily controls coughs, relieves chest congestion, and thins and loosens mucus with its maximum strength cough suppressant and expectorant.

Expectorant Drugs Market Size:



Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 17,648.2 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 38,455.4 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 4.3 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Drug Type

Dosage Form

Product Type

Distribution Channel

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

Russia

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Australia

New Zealand

GCC Countries

Turkiye

South Africa

North Africa Key Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories

Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC

Astrazeneca Plc.

Cipla Limited

Dabur India Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Proctor and Gamble Co

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sanofi SA

The Himalaya Drug Company

Perrigo Company plc

Vernalis plc

Tris Pharma Inc.

Aytu BioScience Inc.

Mayne Pharma Inc.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Key Segments:

By Drug Type:

Secretion Enhancer Potassium Citrate Potassium Iodide Sodium Citrate Guaiphenesin Ammonium Chloride Others

Mucolytics Bromhexine Ambroxol Acetyl Cysteine Carbocisteineurine



By Dosage Form:

Oral Solid Powder & Granules Tablet Capsule Lozenge

Oral Liquid Syrup Solution Suspension Elixir

Inhalant



By Product Type:

Over-The-Counter (OTC)

Prescription Drug

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Store

Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

