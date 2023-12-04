Optimove Announces Winners of Annual Heptagon Awards for CRM Marketing Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing platform, announced today the winners of its 3rd annual Heptagon Awards for CRM Marketing Excellence. The Heptagons hand out 11 awards split into three categories: Campaign, Team and Individual.

The Heptagon Awards are an annual celebration of CRM excellence dedicated to the best campaigns, teams, and individuals who achieved exceptional results with their CRM Marketing efforts and strategies. Winners were selected based on their CRM Marketing approach, the incremental impact on revenue generated by their campaigns, and their use of smart orchestration tools, among others. The Award winners receive an engraved Heptagon Trophy.



The 2023 Heptagon Award winners are:

Top Marketing Campaign Awards:



Multichannel Campaign of the Year: Jumpman Gaming

Best Use of AI for Marketing Orchestration: Funstage (Gaminator)

Campaign of Highest Impact Best Email Campaign: EasyGo

Best Email Campaign: Gaming1

Best Mobile Campaign: Racing and Wagering Western Australia

Best Digital Experience: The Rank Group

Top Marketing Team Awards:



CRM Team of the Year: SodaStream

Martech Ecosystem of the Year: Entain

Top Individual Marketer Awards:

CRM Executive of the Year: Laura L DePaoli (Staples)

CRM Marketer of the Year: Jakob Flygare (Musti Group)

CRM Rising Star: Dara Vekasy (Scientific Games)

"Congratulations to all of the Heptagon Award nominees and winners," said Varda Tirosh, Chief Customer Officer. "In today's highly competitive landscape, brand growth relies on outstanding CRM marketing that places the customer at its core and nurtures customer loyalty and trust – and that's truly deserving of recognition. We were amazed by the volume of submissions we received this year, and the creativity and innovation demonstrated in these CRM marketing initiatives. These remarkable teams and individuals have consistently nurtured authentic, robust, and impactful customer relationships, meaning their customers are the real winners.”

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report and ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, bet365, and Staples. For more information, go to Optimove.com.