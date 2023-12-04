Global Precision Guided Munition Market Size To Exceed USD 63.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.6%

New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Precision Guided Munition Market Size is to Grow from USD 36.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 63.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2748

A precision guided munition (PGM) is an incendiary missile, rocket, or bomb that is guided by a "seeker" control system that uses a laser guidance beam, a global positioning system (GPS), and/or an integrated inertial navigation system to accurately identify military targets. Precision guided weapons, commonly known as "smart bombs," can be launched from the air, the ground, or a vessel and can change their flight path based on current information. They have greatly increased force interchange ratios by reducing the number of weapons necessary to eliminate certain targets. As a result, they have lowered logistical requirements while increasing the speed with which military operations can be carried out. The fundamental driving force behind the advancement of precision guided bombs is efficiency. Furthermore, the recent enhanced deployment of security measures around the world is expected to promote the distribution of precision guided munition over the projection period. Furthermore, rising national security concerns as a result of increased terrorist activities are likely to fuel demand for precision guided munition throughout the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Precision Guided Munition Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Tactical Missiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Ammunition, Loitering Munition, Others), By Technology (INS, GPS, Infrared, Semi-Active Lasers, Radar Homing, Anti-Radiation, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2748

The tactical missiles segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global precision guided munition market is segmented into the tactical missiles, guided rockets, guided ammunition, loitering munition, and others. Among these, the tactical missiles segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.3% over the forecast period. This is due to their incredibly long-distance mobility and ability to severely injure targets. They are incredibly versatile, with the ability to launch from a variety of modes, angles, and platforms.

The semi-active lasers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 27.5% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-uses, the global precision guided munition market is segmented into INS (inertial navigation system), GPS (global positioning system), infrared, semi-active lasers, radar homing, anti-radiation, and others. Among these, the semi-active lasers segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 27.5% over the forecast period. The ability to quickly coordinate by illuminating the target for aerial attack is a significant reason driving its rising demand in the field of guided weapons. Within the estimated timeframe, the Global Positioning System (GPS) will replace semi-active laser navigation for combat weaponry.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2748

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. In recent years, North America, particularly the United States, has been a market leader in precision guided munition. The US military's considerable R&D efforts have resulted in the development of long-range missiles and rockets with enough precision to kill targets autonomously. A large defense budget, military modernization projects, and ongoing conflicts all contribute to the region's significant market share. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to develop the fastest during the projection period, owing to increased defense spending, geopolitical conflicts, and military technological advancements in nations like as China, India, and Japan. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR. France, the United Kingdom, and Germany are among the European countries with a strong presence in the precision guided munition business.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Precision Guided Munition Market include Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Atlas Elektronik, Saab AB, Thales Group, Elbit Systems, KONGSBERG, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3 Technologies Inc., Hanwha Group and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2748

Recent Developments

On April 2023, Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it has been awarded a $150 million contract to supply an international customer with PULSTM (Precise and Universal Launching Systems) rocket launchers and a bundle of precision-guided long-range rockets. The deal will be completed over a three-year timeframe. The PULS from Elbit Systems is a complete and cost-efficient solution that can launch unguided rockets, precision guided munitions, and missiles with effective ranges of up to 300 kilometers.

On March 2023, BAE Systems, in collaboration with the US Army, successfully fired a Sub-Caliber Artillery Long-Range Projectile with Enhanced Lethality from a 155 mm XM907E2 58 caliber cannon and impacted a fixed target beyond ranges previously demonstrated by other precision guided projectiles fired from the same type of cannon.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Precision Guided Munition Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Precision Guided Munition Market, Product Analysis

Tactical Missiles

Guided Rockets

Guided Ammunition

Loitering Munition

Others

Precision Guided Munition Market, Technology Analysis

INS (Inertial Navigation System)

GPS (Global Positioning System)

Infrared

Semi-Active Lasers

Radar Homing

Anti-Radiation

Others

Precision Guided Munition Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Military & Defense, Civil & Commercial, Logistics & Transportation, Construction & Mining, Others), By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), By System (UAV Airframe, UAV Payloads, UAV Avionics, UAV Propulsion, UAV Software), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-autonomous, Fully-autonomous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Air Defense System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System), By Type (Missile Defense System, Anti-Aircraft System, C-Ram System), By Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Global Small Satellite Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nano, Micro, Mini), By Mass (Small Satellite and CubeSat), By Application (Navigation, Communication, & Scientific Research, Earth Observation, & Others), By Component (Satellite Bus, Payload, Solar Panel, Satellite Antenna), By End-user (Commercial, Civil, Military, & Government), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Air Cargo Container Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Container Type (Refrigerated, Non-Refrigerated), By Material (Metal, Composite), By End-User (New Sales, Maintenance & Repair), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter