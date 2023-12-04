LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Demetrios Paraskevopoulos

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Demetrios Paraskevopoulos CFP®, MSFP, MPAS™, ChFC®, APMA™ has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $230 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Ameriprise.



Based in Mineola, N.Y., Paraskevopoulos joined the financial services industry in 1995 right out of college. The son of Greek immigrants, he knew from an early age that he wanted to go into finance so he could help people work toward their American dream.

“My goal with clients is simply to take care of them wherever they may be on their financial journey,” Paraskevopoulos said. “For me, it’s all about the client experience and making their finances less complicated. I find out what matters most to each client and then work side-by-side with them to create a personalized, easy to understand financial plan that puts them on the best path toward financial success.”

In recent years, Paraskevopoulos has seen waves of colleagues take a more independent, entrepreneurial approach to their business. After thorough due diligence, he decided LPL opened the door for more opportunities to operate on his own terms and elevate experiences for clients.

“LPL’s mission of taking care of advisors so they can take care of clients really spoke to me,” Paraskevopoulos said. “LPL really puts the advisor in the driver’s seat to make decisions that are best for themselves and clients. I appreciate the choice and flexibility I now have, as well as access to a deep product lineup and innovative digital capabilities. This is what I need to take my practice to the next level.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “On behalf of LPL, I extend a warm welcome to Demetri and congratulate him on the next chapter of his business. We believe independence means advisors have the choice and freedom to run their practice and serve their clients in the ways that build meaningful, long-term relationships and business value. At LPL, we help advisors create their ideal practice by delivering strategic resources, customized business solutions and integrated capabilities designed to help them thrive.”

