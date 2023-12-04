Food Ingredients Market to Reach USD 140.62 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Ingredients Market is forecasted to be worth USD 140.62 billion by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing adoption of the convenience foods, higher demand for the natural food ingredients, and a tremendous surge in demand for ready-to-eat food products.
Higher consumer preference for the extended nutritious value, rising requirement for the cold-storage foods, the higher proliferation of the ready-made packaged & ready-to-serve foods, foods with lower calorific values & dietary foods, and cheaper alternatives of the premium edibles are a few additional market driving factors. Food Flavors and Enhancers hold the highest amount of research & developments undergone by the flavor manufacturers, and a higher preference has been attributed to the Natural Extracts and Fruit Flavoring agents.
The global market landscape of food ingredients is expected to remain in a very competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/152
Scope of Research
|Report Details
|Outcome
|Market size value in 2019
|USD 37.68 Billion
|CAGR (2023–2032)
|10.6%
|Revenue forecast to 2032
|USD 140.62 Billion
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Historical data
|2019–2021
|Forecast period
|2023–2032
|Quantitative units
|Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Kilo Tons, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
|Key companies profiled
|Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Corbion Purac, Stevia First Corporation, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer Daniels Midland, Riken Vitamin, Palsgaard, and Dupont- Danisco
|Customization scope
|10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/152
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The market for Food Ingredients Market is fairly in the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Food Ingredients Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:
- Kerry Group
- Cargill Inc.
- Corbion Purac
- Stevia First Corporation
- Hermes Sweeteners Ltd
- Tate & Lyle Plc
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Riken Vitamin
- Palsgaard
- Dupont- Danisco.
Strategic Development
In June 2020, Ingredion Incorporated launched a new dietary fiber in the United States with a name Novelose 3490. The fiber was originally launched in the Asia Pacific region and enabled the food manufacturers to develop high-fiber bakery & snacks products that could satisfy the consumer demand regarding digestive wellness.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- In June 2020, Ingredion Incorporated launched a new dietary fiber in the United States with a name Novelose 3490. The fiber was originally launched in the Asia Pacific region and enabled the food manufacturers to develop high-fiber bakery & snacks products that could satisfy the consumer demand regarding digestive wellness.
- A higher penetration for the online business channels or e-commerce chains for the food ingredients owing to the reduced price offering and availability newer product line-ups & bulk product availability from a higher number of available sellers are deliberately helping to create enforcement to the market.
- The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the food flavoring, emulsifying, and preserving research & development and increasing usage of the food ingredients, and a substantial economic development along with a mentionable shift in the consumer preferences in the food & beverage sectors deliberately propel the market enforcement.
Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/152
Segments Covered in Report
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Ingredients Market on the basis of Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region:
- Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Preservatives
- Natural Antioxidants
- Sorbates
- Benzonates
- Others
- Sweeteners
- Bulk Sweeteners
- Sucrose
- Fructose
- Lactose
- High Fructose
- Others
- Sugar Substitutes
- Sucralose
- Xylitol
- Stevia
- Aspartame
- Saccharine
- Others
- Bulk Sweeteners
- Emulsifiers
- Mono-Di-Glycerides
- Lecithin
- Sorbitan Esters
- Others
- Anti-Caking
- Calcium compounds
- Sodium compounds
- Silicon Dioxide
- Others
- Enzymes
- Carbohydrases
- Protease
- Lipase
- Others
- Hydrocolloids
- Starch
- Gelatin Gum
- Xanthan Gum
- Others
- Food Flavors and Enhancers
- Natural Extracts
- Fruit flavors
- Monosodium Glutamate
- Others
- Food Colorants
- Synthetic Food
- Natural Food
- Others
- Acidulants
- Citric Acid
- Phosphoric Acid
- Lactic Acid
- Others
- Preservatives
- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Bakery
- Beverages
- Meat and Meat Products
- Dairy Products
- Vegan Foods
- Others
- Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Online
- Offline
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- BENELUX
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-ingredients-market
Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!
Dietary Supplements Market, By Product Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotic, Herbal Supplements, and Others), Function, By Target, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2032
Stevia Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Leaf, Liquid and Powder), By Form (Liquid and Dry), By Application (Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Tabletop Sweeteners, Food & Beverages, Convenience Food, Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030
3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type (Inkjet-based, Extrusion Base), By Ingredient (Fruits and Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Dairy Products, Sauces, Carbohydrates), By Industry Vertical (Government, Commercial, Residential), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market By Product (Flavored, Unflavored), By Fat Content (Whole, Semi Skimmed, Skimmed), and By Region Forecast to 2028
Isoflavones Market By Source, by Form, By Application, Forecasts to 2027
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Japanese Version: Food Ingredients Market
Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-food-ingredients-market