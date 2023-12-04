Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 - Sustained Emphasis on Improving Aircraft Safety

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) estimated at US$703.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

ADS-B Out, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.9% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the ADS-B In segment is estimated at 19.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The aviation industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing disruptions throughout the aerospace supply chain. Global aerospace and aviation market growth outlook for the years 2019 through 2025 reflects the challenges faced by the industry. The pandemic's economic repercussions have affected various aspects of the grounded aviation sector, as indicated by the global airlines' performance by region for 2020 compared to 2019.

This report also provides insights into the Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) market, highlighting its global key competitors' market share in 2022 and their competitive market presence worldwide in the same year. ADS-B is introduced as a technology with numerous advantages that are driving its adoption, particularly in developed economies.

Key market segments, such as ADS-B In Systems and TMA Surveillance, are discussed, and the report emphasizes the potential lucrative opportunities that will arise with the ADS-B Out mandate, which will boost the ADS-B retrofit market.

Developed economies are leading the way in adopting ADS-B technology, and the report also mentions world brands and recent market activity in this sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $292.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR



The Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$292.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$318.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 19.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $703.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Ease Air Traffic Congestion and Monitor Wider Area Not Covered by Radar Surveillance to Spur Growth in ADS-B Mandate

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

Investments into Airport Construction Projects: Potential for Growth

Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction Projects in US$ Million for the Years 2018 and 2022

Airport Improvement Projects: Percentage Breakdown of Global Investments for Improvement of Existing Airport by Type for the Period 2018 and 2022

ADS-B: An Important Component of Air Traffic Modernization Efforts

Sustained Emphasis on Improving Aircraft Safety Creates Fertile Environment for ADS-B Market

ADS-B Mandates and Proposals Worldwide Present Growth Opportunities for ADS-B-related Retrofit Market

World Makes Gradual Transition towards ADS-B Technology

Slow Progress towards Compliance

Integration of ADS-B into Drones: A Move to Enhance Safety

ADS-B Emerges as Intriguing Surveillance Technology for Safe Integration of Drones into Commercial Airspace

Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2020

Need for Advanced Tracking Technology in Drones Drives ADS-B Systems

Leveraging LTE-M Technology

Advantages of Low Power ADS-B for UAS: An Overview

ADS-B Technology Holds Tremendous Potential in Military Applications

US Military Aircraft: % of Aircraft Equipped with ADS-B Unit (As of 2019)

US Military Aircraft: Projected Number of Aircraft Equipped with ADS-B Unit by 2025

Space Industry Set to Play a Game-Changing Role in Next-Gen Aviation through Space-based ADS-B Systems

Significant Impact of ADS-B Mandate on Flight Training

ADS-B Data Analysis Could Help Aviation Recover from COVID-19 Outbreak

ADS-B Out Vs ADS-B In: An Overview

Need to Comply with ADS-B Out Mandate Fuels Airline Interest in ADS-B In

Portable ADS-B Receiver for Air Traffic Surveillance

Faulty Receiver Fingered as the Reason for ADS-B Problems with GPS in Few Aircrafts

Erroneous ADS-B Codes: A Concern for the Aviation Industry

Aviation Operators Raise Privacy Concerns Related to ADS-B Mandate

High Cost of Complying with ADS-B Mandate: A Major Restraint

