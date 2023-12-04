SCARA Robot Market to Surpass USD 36.6 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Increased Demand for Automation in Manufacturing and Global Embrace of Industry 4.0 | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm (SCARA) stands out as a distinctive and highly versatile robotic system. Characterized by its unique arm design, the SCARA robot is engineered with articulated joints that allow it exceptional maneuverability and precision in a horizontal plane. SCARA robots find applications in various industries, including manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and electronics, where their speed and accuracy significantly enhance operational efficiency. This robot type is particularly adept at tasks such as pick-and-place operations, assembly line duties, and material handling, making it a staple in modern industrial automation.

“The SCARA R obot M arket , as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 15.8 billion in 2022. Projections suggest a substantial growth, reaching USD 36.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.1% anticipated during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030”.

Download E-PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2743

Market Analysis

The SCARA robot market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by several key drivers that collectively contribute to its increasing adoption across industries. Firstly, the escalating demand for automation in manufacturing processes, driven by the need for enhanced productivity and efficiency, is a prominent growth driver. SCARA robots, with their speed and accuracy, are adept at handling repetitive tasks with precision, thereby reducing operational costs and minimizing errors. Moreover, the surge in the electronics and automotive industries, where intricate assembly tasks are prevalent, has led to a rising demand for SCARA robots. These robots excel in applications such as soldering, packaging, and electronic component assembly, aligning with the evolving needs of these dynamic industries. The growing trend of Industry 4.0 and the integration of smart manufacturing solutions further propel the market. As industries embrace digital transformation, the need for flexible and intelligent automation solutions becomes paramount, positioning SCARA robots as a preferred choice.

SCARA Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15.8 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 36.6 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.1% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Rising demand from the personal care products and petroleum industry

Detergents and Industrial Cleaners Segment Market Segments By Payload Capacity (up to 5.00 kg, 5.01–15.00 kg, and more than 15.00 kg.)

By Applications (transport, packaging, assembly, inspection, and others.)

By End-User (food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, rubber and plastic, industrial & manufacturing, nuclear and others.) Major Market Players Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.), ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics), Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli International AG, OMRON Corporation. and other key players.

Key Takeaway from SCARA Robot Market Study

In the transport segment, SCARA robots are set to play a pivotal role in streamlining logistics and material handling operations. With their precision and speed, SCARA robots can be seamlessly integrated into warehouse management systems, optimizing order fulfillment processes and reducing manual errors.

The demand for SCARA robots in the food and beverage industry is on the rise, driven by the need for improved production processes and enhanced quality control. SCARA robots bring a level of precision to food processing tasks that is challenging to achieve with manual labor.

Recent Developments

Telexistence, a startup at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, has successfully raised an impressive $170 million in funding. This substantial investment is poised to propel Telexistence to new heights as it continues to innovate in the realm of robotic solutions for the retail sector.

Omron, a renowned leader in automation technology, has recently introduced a groundbreaking addition to its portfolio with the launch of a new SCARA (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm) robot.

Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2743

Market Dynamics Analysis

In the landscape of industrial automation, the SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) robot market has witnessed significant dynamics driven by a myriad of factors. The drivers propelling the SCARA robot market forward are multifaceted, with the foremost being the increasing demand for precision and speed in manufacturing processes across various industries. SCARA robots, known for their exceptional repeatability and high-speed capabilities, find applications in assembly, pick-and-place operations, and packaging, thus addressing the escalating need for efficiency in production lines. Additionally, the rising trend of Industry 4.0 and the integration of smart manufacturing solutions have propelled the demand for SCARA robots, contributing to the market's positive momentum. However, amidst the promising growth, the market is not without its restraints. One significant challenge is the initial high costs associated with acquiring and implementing SCARA robotic systems. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may find it financially burdensome to invest in these advanced automation solutions, hindering widespread adoption.

Key Regional Developments

The regional dynamics of the SCARA robot market underscore its global significance and widespread adoption across different geographical regions. In North America, a strong emphasis on automation in industries such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare is propelling the demand for SCARA robots. The region's commitment to innovation and technology adoption further accelerates market growth. In Europe, the market benefits from the thriving manufacturing sector, with industries increasingly leveraging automation to maintain competitiveness. The stringent regulatory environment also drives the adoption of SCARA robots for tasks requiring precision and compliance. Asia-Pacific emerges as a powerhouse in the market, driven by the robust manufacturing activities in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region's rapid industrialization, coupled with the increasing focus on smart manufacturing, amplifies the demand for SCARA robots.

Impact of Recession

SCARA robot manufacturers are responding to the economic challenges by developing more cost-effective solutions. This includes streamlining manufacturing processes, optimizing supply chains, and offering flexible financing options to entice businesses navigating financial constraints. Despite the short-term challenges posed by the ongoing recession, the long-term outlook for the SCARA robot market remains optimistic. As the global economy stabilizes, the demand for efficient and precise automation solutions is expected to rebound. Innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and collaborative robotics will likely drive the next wave of growth for the market.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2743

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, by payload capacity

8.1 up to 5.00 kg

8.2 5.01–15.00 kg

8.3 more than 15.00 kg.

9. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, by Applications

9.1 transport

9.2 packaging

9.3 assembly

9.4 inspection

9.5 others

10. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, by End-user

10.1 food and beverage

10.2 automotive

10.3 pharmaceutical

10.4 rubber and plastic

10.5 industrial & Manufacturing

10.6 nuclear

10.7 others

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.5 USA

11.2.6 Canada

11.2.7 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Eastern Europe

11.3.1.5 Poland

11.3.1.6 Romania

11.3.1.7 Turkey

11.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe

11.3.2 Western Europe

11.3.2.4 Germany

11.3.2.5 France

11.3.2.6 UK

11.3.2.7 Italy

11.3.2.8 Spain

11.3.2.9 Netherlands

11.3.2.10 Switzerland

11.3.2.11 Austria

11.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.5 China

11.4.6 India

11.4.7 Japan

11.4.8 South Korea

11.4.9 Vietnam

11.4.10 Singapore

11.4.11 Australia

11.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.5 UAE

11.5.1.6 Egypt

11.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.8 Qatar

11.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.5 Nigeria

11.5.2.6 South Africa

11.5.2.7 Rest of Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.5 Brazil

11.6.6 Argentina

11.6.7 Colombia

11.6.8 Rest of Latin America

12. Company Profile

12.1 Kawasaki Robotics

12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.3 KUKA AG

12.4 Fanuc Corporation.

12.5 DENSO Corporation

12.6 Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

12.7 Seiko Epson Corporation

12.8 OMRON Corporation

12.9 Stäubli International AG

12.10 ABB

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Read Full Research Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/scara-robot-market-2743

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.