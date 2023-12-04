Risk Strategies Appoints Lesa Blaser Private Client Services Leader, Central Region

BOSTON, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Lesa Blaser has been appointed Private Client Leader, Central Region. In this role, she will be responsible for leading the sales and service teams within the region, as well as managing key carrier and third-party relationships. She will focus on developing growth strategies including producer recruitment, geographical expansion into new states, and increasing brand awareness to further build upon the strength of the company’s private client services offerings.



An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in insurance, Blaser brings to the position an extensive background in creating and implementing risk management solutions for affluent individuals and families. Prior to joining Risk Strategies, she served as Area Executive Vice President for Private Client Services with Arthur J Gallagher.

“I am thrilled to have Lesa take on this critical leadership role within the Central Region,” said Alison Murphy, Risk Strategies National Private Client Services Practice Leader. “Her years of hands-on experience working with clients, combined with her demonstrated management and business development skills, gives me great confidence that this important role is in very capable hands.”

A longtime member of the Private Risk Management Association (PRMA), an industry advocacy group for the high-net-worth insurance industry, Blaser has extensive experience in management and sales, including experience in strategic planning, business development, automation, process improvement, compliance, and operations. She was PRMA’s first recipient of the JoAnn Heltibridle Award for Professional Excellence in 2004.

“Today’s highly successful individuals and families face unique risks and liability challenges,” said Blaser. “It’s exciting to join a true specialty broker that has the expertise and knowledge to address today’s challenges, as well as a strong commitment to excellence in client service.”

Based out of The Woodlands, Texas, Blaser held a variety of roles in the industry prior to her position with Arthur J Gallagher, including with AmWINS and Willis, all focused on creating custom solutions and services for private clients.

