Global Polycarbonate Films Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 - Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Growth

Global Polycarbonate Films Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Polycarbonate Films estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$966.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flame Retardant segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





This report focuses on the versatility and properties of polycarbonate films, highlighting their wide range of applications in various end-use industries. It also discusses the challenges faced by the global economy and the struggles for recovery, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report anticipates the recovery of the global polycarbonate films market post-COVID-19 and provides insights into the market based on different types of polycarbonate films. Optical polycarbonate films are noted as leading the market by product type, with weatherable films gaining momentum. The electrical and electronics sector is identified as dominating the global polycarbonate films market.

Asia-Pacific is recognized as occupying a major share of the market, while developed regions are seen as propelling market growth. The competitive landscape of the polycarbonate films market is discussed, with data on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. The report also analyzes the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Polycarbonate Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$838.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 357 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Polycarbonate Films

Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Polycarbonate Films Market

Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

COVID-19 Derails the Construction Industry & Disrupts Demand for Polycarbonate Films

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Polycarbonate Films

Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to Historic Highs

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Focus on Light-weighting Bodes Well for the Growth of Polycarbonate Films

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Polycarbonate Films Hold Tremendous Potential for Use in Aerospace Sector

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Continued Relevance of Outdoor Signages and Display Windows Positively Influences Market Prospects for Polycarbonate Films

Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector

Global Medical Packaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Select Launches in the Polycarbonate Films Market

Covestro's Makrofol EC, Bio-Polycarbonate Plastic Film

Lexan Anti-Fog Film from SABIC, a Novel Polycarbonate Film Considered Ideal for PPE for Front Line Workers Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic

SABIC's LEXANT CXT Film for Printed Electronic Substrates (2018)

ORAFOL's New RowTec Polycarbonate Film (2020)

