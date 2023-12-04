Global Water Purifiers Strategic Market Report 2023: AI & IoT-enabled Water Purifiers Seek Role, Increased Demand for Water Recycling Treatment Spurs Market Growth - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Purifiers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Water Purifiers Market to Reach $91.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Water Purifiers estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. RO Purifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$56 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the UV Purifiers segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This report provides insights into the global water purifiers market, starting with an introduction to the importance of water and water purifiers. It highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to the demand-supply gap in accessing clean and safe water, emphasizing the looming global water crisis and the opportunities it presents for water purifiers.
The report discusses the growing need for water disinfection amid COVID-19 and presents a global market overview and analysis. It forecasts significant growth in the water purifiers market, driven by the versatile benefits of water purification systems. Reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers are noted as dominating the market, with residential water purifiers holding a major share.
The competitive landscape of the water purifiers market is discussed, with data on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. The report also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the market. Recent market activity is also covered.
The market is analyzed on a regional level, with the US and Europe identified as dominant regions in the water purifiers market. Asia-Pacific is also registering market growth, particularly due to the clean water crisis in developing nations, which underscores the need for water purifiers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Waterborne Diseases Drives Demand for Water Purifiers
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Water Purifiers
- Applications of Water Reuse
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Increased Public Awareness of Drinking Safe Water Drives Market Growth
- Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum
- Increased Demand for Smart Water Purifiers: A Key Demand Driver
- Advanced Water Purification Technologies Drive Market Expansion
- Game-Changing Water Purification Technologies
- Activated Carbon Ensures a High-Quality Water Purification Process
- Growing Demand for Convenient Water Purification Propels Demand for Gravity-based Water Purifiers
- Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection
- Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand
- Increased Demand for Water Recycling Treatment Spurs Market Growth
- AI & IoT-enabled Water Purifiers Seek Role
- Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand for Water Purifiers
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
- World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Technologically Advanced Water Purifiers
