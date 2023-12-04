Key Digital celebrates the 12 Days of Christmas with daily discounts

New York, NY, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|— Each weekday, December 4 – 19, Key Digital will focus on one product from its award-winning catalog of innovative AV solutions, offering unprecedented 10% – 12% discounts on the daily featured product —
|
“Our customer’s success is our first priority, says Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital Founder and President. “We are committed to developing and delivering innovative, reliable and affordably priced products, promptly shipped, that meet their needs, along with providing unparalleled support to ensure that every installation goes smoothly and ends with customer satisfaction. We highly value the relationships we’ve built with an ever-expanding list of loyal customers. The 12 Days of Christmas discounts are a thank you to those customers and a welcome to new friends.”
In the latest edition of the video series “Key Digital Live,” hosts DeWayne Rains (VP of sales) and Jonathon Ferry (VP of product education and experience) give an overview of each of the products featured in the 12 Days of Christmas, including details on extensions of the discounts to companion products with select models.
The 2023 Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas featured products:
KD-X444SP HDMI Extender Kit Monday, December 04
KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway Tuesday, December 05
KD-DA1x2DC HDMI Distribution Amp Wednesday, December 06
KD-Pro4x1X-2 HDMI Switcher Thursday, December 07
KD-WP8-2 IP Wall Controller Friday, December 08
KD-CAMUSB PTZ Camera Monday, December 11
KD-XWPS HDMI/USBC Wall Plate Switcher Tuesday, December 12
KD-4KWHCEX 4K HDMI Wireless Extender Kit Wednesday, December 13
KD-FIX418A-2 HDMI Connectivity Fixer Thursday, December 14
KD-XPS22U 2x1HDMI Switcher Extender Kit Friday, December 15
KD-MLV4x4Pro Multiview Presentation Switcher Monday, December 18
KD-VW4x4ProK Video Wall Processor Tuesday, December 19
For more information:
Key Digital: keydigital.com
Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WueNMyaIZTA
Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas Promotion PDF: https://keydigital.org/literature/12-Days-of-Christmas-2023.pdf
