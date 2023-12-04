SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – LVOX

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced proposed acquisition of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX) by NICE Ltd. on behalf of LiveVox’s shareholders.

On October 4, 2023, LiveVox announced that it agreed to be acquired by NICE at a price of $3.74 per share in cash, a significant discount to the approximate $9.00 per share value of LVOX’s shares at the time the company completed its de-SPAC transaction in June 2021. Additionally, LiveVox has reported that no future stockholder approval is needed for the transaction to close, meaning that the Company’s minority stockholders do not have the option to vote against the transaction.

The investigation seeks to determine whether LiveVox’s directors and/or officers violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination, and whether all material information about the proposed transaction has been properly disclosed to LiveVox’s shareholders.

LiveVox shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC

