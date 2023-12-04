Wedding Services Market Size Worth $646.65 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 178.46 Billion in 2022 wedding services market will reach USD 646.65 Billion by 2032. The wedding services market is comprised of a number of sub-group service businesses that collaborate to make wedding event planning a reality. Bakeries for wedding cakes, jewellers for wedding rings, event photography and videography, event transportation, wedding planning services, wedding locations, formal wedding clothes, banquet/reception settings, and catering are examples of wedding industry sub-groups.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 178.46 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 646.65 Billion CAGR 13.74% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Type, Booking Type Drivers Increasing marriage rates Opportunities Innovations

Key Insight of the Wedding Services Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 15.39% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.39% over the forecast period. It is synonymous with lavish, expensive multiple-day events, which comprise a large audience with enormous celebration in the Asia Pacific wedding services markets, particularly in South East Asia.



The destination wedding segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.48% over the projected period in the wedding services market.



The destination wedding segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.48% in the wedding services market. It is due to the growing trend of destination weddings among millennial couples.



Over the projected period, the online booking segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.81% in the wedding services market.



Over the forecasted period, the online booking segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.81% in the wedding services market. People nowadays choose online wedding planners and bookings for their weddings, which is fueling the market growth for online booking of wedding services worldwide.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing marriage rates



The wedding services market is predicted to grow rapidly, because of primarily to a rise in marriages. Wedding services were established to assist and improve the marriage experience by providing expertise, reducing stress, ensuring smooth coordination, and creating unique and memorable wedding activities. Rising weddings have had a significant impact in countries where the total number of marriages has increased. This increase in weddings is expected to fuel the growth of the wedding services market.



Opportunity: Innovations



In the wedding service field, innovation is a widespread trend, with large organisations focusing on developing new solutions to improve their market presence. David's Bridal, a bridal clothes brand based in the United States, for example, introduced "Pearl" in January 2023. Pearl is an all-in-one management platform and vendor marketplace that is revolutionising wedding planning. It offers brides a complete wedding planning platform as well as connections to thousands of local suppliers around the United States. Pearl seamlessly integrates all aspects of a couple's wedding, making planning, organisation, and enjoyment of this special day easier.



Some of the major players operating in the wedding services market are:



• Colin Cowie

• Fallon Carter

• Nordic Adventure Weddings

• Lindsay Landman

• BAQAA Glamour Weddings and Events

• Augusta Cole Events

• A Charming Fête

• Eventures Asia (Bali)

• David Stark

• JZ Events



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Local Wedding

• Destination Wedding



By Booking Type:



• Offline Booking

• Online Booking



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



