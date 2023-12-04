Capstone Technologies Appoints Accomplished Sports Executive, Entrepreneur, and Former Professional Athlete Maurice Evans to Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Technologies Group Inc (OTC: CATG) a leading acquirer, operator and organic developer of disruptive technologies, today announced the appointment of Maurice Evans to its Board of Directors, an accomplished sports executive, entrepreneur, and former professional athlete. Evans is an 11-year NBA veteran who played for multiple NBA franchises such as the Lakers, Pistons, Hawks, Magic, and Wizard to name a few.



Evans is the co-founder of The Molo Agency, a purpose-driven talent agency that provides elite representation to professional athletes. Evans also serves as the President of the NBRPA Houston Chapter, comprised of all former NBA, WNBA, ABA, and Harlem Globetrotters who reside in the Houston area.

Evans served as VP of the NBA Players Association from 2009-2013. He was a key negotiator during the 2011 NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, a deal that saw the average player salary rise above $8M per year. As a business leader and entrepreneur, he has invested, advised, and served in many c-suite capacities over the past 15 years to startup and early-stage companies in the sports, technology, and medical industries.

“I am excited to join the Capstone Technology Group at an inflection point in their growth trajectory. I look forward to collaborating with the team and bringing value to our collective efforts," stated Maurice Evans.

Mike Pruitt, Chairman and CEO of Capstone added, “I’m pleased to welcome Maurice to our Board of Directors. His impressive record in business, along with his being a regarded speaker and investor, make him ideally suited to help us build shareholder value on behalf of Capstone.”

For more information, please visit the Capstone website at https://capstonetechgroup.com .

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (CATG) seeks to acquire, operate and organically develop disruptive technologies across several sectors where they have expertise aided by a network of experts and advisors. Capstone Technologies Group also intends to invest through a wholly owned subsidiary Capstone Venture Partners, LLC alongside best-in-class investors or directly in proven founders building companies with technologies that will shape the future. The Company acquired an initial minority interest in DrivenIQ and has since invested additional capital to further access small, medium, and large businesses across various industries.

