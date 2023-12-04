Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030 - Satellite IoT Driving the New Space Era

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Satellite Telemetry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Automatic Identification System (AIS) segment is estimated at 12.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report provides an overview of the satellite industry, factors affecting it, and short-term market opportunities. It delves into the role of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in the satellite industry and the regulatory environment.

The report introduces Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, its key components, and applications. It focuses on Satellite M2M communication and its end-uses, including satellite telephones. The report emphasizes the potential of satellite M2M services for recurrent revenue and their role in bolstering IoT connectivity.

It highlights the proliferation of satellite-enabled devices and their potential in IoT. The report states that the US and Europe are the prime revenue contributors to the satellite M2M communication market, while developing regions are hotspots for future growth. The competitive scenario is dominated by American companies.

The report concludes by mentioning that remote monitoring and the need for new data sources in the post-COVID-19 phase will augment satellite M2M services, and it provides insights into recent market activity, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and their competitive market presence worldwide in 2022.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $921.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$921.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$995.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Opportunities in the Automotive Sector

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Security & Surveillance Systems: Prominent End-Use Domain

Growing Role of IoT Elevates Importance of Satellite M2M

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Satellite IoT: Driving the New Space Era

M2M Technology Poised to Transform UAE Businesses

Widespread Use in Aerospace & Defense Applications

Defense Spending Patterns Influence Market Uptake

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 through 2020

Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction

Growing Relevance of SCADA-HMI

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Satellite M2M Gains Critical Importance in Transportation & Logistics Applications

Widening Use Case in Commercial Land Transportation

Spiraling Competition in the Trucking Industry Drives Focus on Telematics

World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Region/Country (2021 & 2023): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World

Commercial Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring Systems for Emergency Crash Response

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

World Spending on Logistics (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023

Breakdown of Annual Production of Commercial Vehicles (Trucks, Trailers & Buses) in Million Units for Years 2019, 2021 & 2023

Satellite M2M Services Gain Increased Acceptance in the Maritime Industry

Satellite M2M for Shipping Fleet Optimization

Satellite M2M Seeks to Widen its Role in Oil & Gas Sector

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2021

Declining Cost & Complexity of Implementation to Drive Uptake of Satellite M2M Services

Cost Benefits of Satellite M2M in End-Use Sectors

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth

Dual Mode Solutions to Help Sustain Demand Prospects for Satellite M2M

Cloud Platforms to Expand Reach of Satellite M2M

Development of Multi-Network M2M Platforms Spearhead Market Growth

Standardization: Key for Wider Adoption of Satellite M2M

Market Challenges

Intense Competition from Cellular M2M Networks

Security Concerns Limit Growth Opportunities

High Equipment and Bandwidth Cost Restrain Growth

Low Awareness about Satellite Capabilities Hampers Adoption

Lack of Interoperable Equipment

