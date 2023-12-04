Global Surfing Business Report 2023-2030: Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform, Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Surfing Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Surfing estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Apparel & Accessories segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The competitive landscape of the surfing equipment market is analyzed, with a focus on popular surfboard brands worldwide. The report discusses how vendors in the surfing equipment market are employing aggressive strategies to stay competitive, and it highlights the top brands that are enjoying strong positions in the surfing space.

The market share of key competitors in the global surfing market in 2023 is provided, along with an assessment of their competitive market presence, whether strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report provides an overview of surfing as a popular sporting and leisure activity, covering various surfing techniques, types of surfing, and the different equipment, apparel, and accessories used in the sport. It identifies surfboards as the leading segment in the market and notes that the US leads the global surfing market. Additionally, the online segment is expected to register faster growth.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 387 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021

Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to Drive Long-term Growth

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing Industry

Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Electric Fin Surfboards

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming

Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment

Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion

Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear

Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains

Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for 2019 Country % of GDP

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market Growth

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 173 Featured)

Adidas AG

Billabong International Ltd.

Aropec Sports Corporation

Alpinestars SpA

Beachbeat Surfboards

AJW Surfboards

Balance Designs, Inc. (Vew-Do Balance Boards)

Bear Industries Srl

Almond Surfboards

AIPA Surf Company

Album Surfboards

Basque Country Surf Company S.L.

Bing Surfboards

Black Rose Mfg. LLC

Between the Flags

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3o70ep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment