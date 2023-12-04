Global Surfing Business Report 2023-2030: Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform, Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Surfing estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Apparel & Accessories segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The competitive landscape of the surfing equipment market is analyzed, with a focus on popular surfboard brands worldwide. The report discusses how vendors in the surfing equipment market are employing aggressive strategies to stay competitive, and it highlights the top brands that are enjoying strong positions in the surfing space.
The market share of key competitors in the global surfing market in 2023 is provided, along with an assessment of their competitive market presence, whether strong, active, niche, or trivial.
The report provides an overview of surfing as a popular sporting and leisure activity, covering various surfing techniques, types of surfing, and the different equipment, apparel, and accessories used in the sport. It identifies surfboards as the leading segment in the market and notes that the US leads the global surfing market. Additionally, the online segment is expected to register faster growth.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear
- Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries
- Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
- World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021
- Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to Drive Long-term Growth
- High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity
- Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing Industry
- Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities
- Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
- Electric Fin Surfboards
- Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
- Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun
- Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard
- Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market
- Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs
- Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
- Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
- Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
- Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming
- Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment
- Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion
- Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear
- Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains
- Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth
- Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects
- Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide
- Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel
- Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
- Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation
- Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks
- Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear
- How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for 2019 Country % of GDP
- Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism
- Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
- Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market
- Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
- Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
- Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards
- Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market Growth
- Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies
- Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels
- Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
