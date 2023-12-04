Global Technical Textiles Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Soaring Opportunities in Industrial Sector, Residential Applications, Visible Shift Towards Spunbonds

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Technical Textiles Market to Reach $276.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Technical Textiles estimated at US$189.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$109.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Woven segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides an introduction to technical textiles and discusses the current market scenario and outlook for this segment within the global textile industry. It highlights the emergence of technical textiles as a major category in the textile industry, with a breakdown of world textile production by textile type, showing the percentage of production volume for technical textiles compared to traditional textiles.

The report also examines the world textile industry by segment, including sales percentages for apparel, home textiles, and technical textiles. It further breaks down the textile industry by fiber type, showing the percentage of consumption for manmade and natural fibers. The role of evolving production technologies in enhancing the importance of technical textiles is mentioned, along with a brief overview of technical textiles production processes.

While developed regions are noted as major revenue contributors, the report highlights the growing significance of developing regions as hot spots for market growth in the technical textiles industry. The competitive scenario in the technical textiles market is discussed, noting that it is a fragmented marketplace. Vendors in this space are increasingly focusing on partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to gain a competitive edge.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Technical Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 704 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $189.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $276.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market Expansion

New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects

Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector

Mobile Textiles: Major Segment

Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut

Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Year 2010 through 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2019

A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in Automotive Vehicles

Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building Textiles

Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage: Primary Applications

Visible Shift towards Spunbonds

Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow

Growing Emphasis on R&D

Uptrend in Construction Industry Augurs Well

World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Medical Textiles Emerges as Rapidly Growing Market Niche

A Glance at Key Applications of Medical Textiles

Innovations Spur Demand

Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector

Sports Textiles: Niche Segment

Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments

Clothing Textiles Make a Cut

Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market

A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles

Packaging Textiles Gain Traction

Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales

World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others, Nonwovens and Woven

Global Production of Nonwovens by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Asia, Europe, NAFTA, South America, and Rest of World

World Nonwovens Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building, Filtration, Hygiene, Medical, Upholstery, Wipes and Others

Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites

Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile Landscape

Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-derived Feedstock

Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use Case

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends

Stable Economy

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 159 Featured)

3M Company (USA)

Agru America, Inc. (USA)

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj (Sweden)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Belton Industries, Inc. (USA)

Berry Global Group (USA)

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Delfingen Industry S.A (France)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)

DSM Dyneema BV (Netherlands)

Elevate Textiles, Inc. (USA)

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Hanes Geo Components (USA)

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. (India)

Huesker Synthetic GmbH (Germany)

Johns Manville (USA)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

Low & Bonar PLC (UK)

Milliken & Company (USA)

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy)

Propex Operating Company LLC (USA)

Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands)

SGL Carbon (Germany)

SKAPS Industries (USA)

Solmax (Canada)

SRF Limited (India)

Strata Systems, Inc. (USA)

Techfab India (India)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Thrace Group (Greece)

TWE Group GmbH (Germany)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r06dj5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment