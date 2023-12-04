Global Skin Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 17.2 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.7%

New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Skin Packaging Market Size to Grow from USD 11.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.





Customers were increasingly looking for products with transparent, eye-catching packaging so they could scrutinise the product before making a purchase. Skin packaging, with its great product visibility, was able to fulfil this need. The food industry, which includes the meat, fish, and cheese sectors, has a significant impact on the market for skin packaging. Skin packaging is advantageous for fresh food products because of its protective and tamper-evident qualities. Because skin packaging enhanced the appearance of products on store shelves, retailers commonly picked it. Additionally, it offered alternatives to displays that conserved space. Even though skin packaging was more usually associated with brick-and-mortar retail because of its protective qualities, some organisations were adapting it for e-commerce packaging.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Skin Packaging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact By Type (Carded Skin Packaging, Non-Carded Skin Packaging), By Base Material (Plastic Films, Paper and Paperboard, Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Food, Consumer Goods, and Industrial Goods), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

Carded skin packaging segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global skin packaging market is segmented into Carded Skin Packaging, Non-Carded Skin Packaging. Among these, the carded skin packaging segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. Electronics, tools, toys, and personal care products for consumers are all packaged in carded skin. Due to increased client demand and technological advancements, these enterprises may grow, which could lead to an increase in carded skin packaging. Carded skin packaging is recognised for its ability to create attractive and secure retail displays. Retailers usually choose this type of packaging because it keeps products safe and tamper-evident while allowing them to be prominently displayed. Market growth for carded skin packaging is anticipated as long as merchants continue to prioritise effective in-store displays.



Paper and paperboard segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the base material, the global skin packaging market is segmented into Plastic Films, Paper and Paperboard, Polyethylene, and Others. Among these, the paper and paperboard segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. Many individuals nowadays are looking for packaging alternatives that are recyclable, compostable, or made from sustainable materials. Because they are recyclable and biodegradable, paper and paperboard packaging typically comply with these requirements. Paper and paperboard are flexible materials that may easily be branded and customised with product information. Because of this flexibility, businesses may create distinctive and appealing packaging. Paper and paperboard are often used as food packaging materials because they are secure, adaptable, and recyclable. The market for paper and paperboard packaging may benefit from the growth of the food industry. As e-commerce grows, paper and paperboard skin packaging may be used in online shopping due to its environmental friendliness and protective qualities.



Food segment is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global skin packaging market is segmented into Food, Consumer Goods, and Industrial Goods. Among these, the food segment is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The expansion of the convenience food business has increased the demand for packaging solutions for food products that are ready to eat and to be consumed while on the go. A wide range of convenience items, such as pre-prepared meals and snacks, can be packaged using skin packaging. The growing demand for food products from the global population, particularly for meals heavy in protein like meat and seafood, is credited with driving the growth of the food segment within the skin packaging industry.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Several nations in the Asia-Pacific region have experienced rapid economic growth, including China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. As a result of this expansion, the middle class has grown, increasing consumer spending power, which has raised demand for packaged goods, including skin-packaged goods. Urbanisation is spreading throughout APAC, affecting the lifestyles and purchasing habits of consumers. Urban consumers frequently desire convenience, which may lead to an increase in demand for packaged meals and other commodities, particularly those that come in skin packaging. The food and beverage industry in APAC is expanding as a result of shifting dietary preferences, population growth, and rising consumer demand for packaged and processed goods.

North America is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. In North America, the demand for improved product visibility and a longer shelf life dominated the skin packaging market. Buyers usually find products with appealing, clear packaging that allows them to see the contents more enticing. In North America, the bulk of skin packaging was used in the food business. Meat, poultry, seafood, and dairy products were among the most frequently packaged items.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in the Global Skin Packaging Market include Display Pack, Linpack Packaging Limited, Berry Plastics Group, Westrock Company, Bemis Company, Inc, E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, Sealed Air Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Linpac Packaging, and G.Mondini SPA and others vendors.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Skin Packaging Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Skin Packaging Market, Type Analysis

Carded Skin Packaging

Non-Carded Skin Packaging

Skin Packaging Market, Base Material Analysis

Plastic Films

Paper and Paperboard

Polyethylene

Others

Skin Packaging Market, Application Analysis

Food

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Skin Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



