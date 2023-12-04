Strategus Collaborates with Intent IQ and PubMatic to Offer Cookieless Audience Activation and CTV-to-iOS Retargeting

DENVER, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategus, the technology company creating innovative solutions for programmatic CTV advertising campaigns today announced a new collaboration with Intent IQ and PubMatic to support retargeting of iOS users who have been exposed to CTV advertisements. The new cookieless audience activation solution allows advertisers to reach valuable iOS audiences, resulting in improved outcomes for CTV campaigns.



According to research from Statista, 54% of North American mobile phone customers are iOS users as of June 2023. Owners of Apple iPhones represent a coveted, younger high income audience that is typically difficult to target in digital advertising campaigns. The new solution from Strategus, powered by the integration of Intent IQ’s cookieless audience activation tool and Connect, PubMatic’s fully integrated and comprehensive audience platform, brings together each company’s leading expertise in cookieless and CTV advertising to effectively retarget iOS users:

Intent IQ curates and enriches data signals from more than 80,000 sites on behalf of its publisher partners, creating a cookieless audience including 180 million North American users for privacy-safe audience targeting and retargeting on their iPhone, Safari and other cookieless browsers

The addressable cookieless audience is integrated into PubMatic Connect and can be seamlessly activated by joint PubMatic-Intent IQ advertising partners via a Deal ID targeted to a custom audience of iOS users defined by first-party or 3 rd -party data

-party data Strategus, a leading CTV managed service provider, uses the combined PubMatic-Intent IQ integration to improve campaign performance for CTV brand clients by allowing them to identify viewers of CTV ads and retarget them directly on their iOS devices.



“This new technology solution is a significant breakthrough, as CTV advertisers can now retarget iOS users for the first time,” said Joel Cox, co-founder and senior vice president of strategy and innovation at Strategus. “The cookieless, privacy-safe approach to retargeting makes it possible for our CTV customers to improve the performance and maximize the ROI of their advertising campaigns.”

“By combining our patented distributed identity technology with PubMatic’s programmatic infrastructure and Strategus’ CTV expertise, we can help marketers deliver immediate and improved value for their CTV advertising while also targeting the coveted iOS audiences,” said Fabrice Beer-Gabel, Vice President of Strategy at Intent IQ. “The new solution, powered by our cookieless universal ID and audience activation suite, will enable both better ROI for marketers and improved monetization for publishers.”,

“Buyers are increasingly looking for solutions that combine consumer privacy and advertiser ROI across channels and formats at scale. We are excited to be part of this collaborative effort to enable our clients to activate iOS audiences for CTV campaigns,” said Peter Barry, VP of Addressability and Commerce at PubMatic. “Through innovative solutions like this, we look forward to helping publishers and buyers move beyond the limitations of anonymous targeting solutions to drive superior outcomes.”



ABOUT STRATEGUS



Strategus revolutionized the advertising industry by running the first-ever programmatic CTV campaign in 2015 and it continues to push the industry forward with its CTV expertise and experience. The Strategus platform delivers audience-centric campaigns to CTVs and other streaming devices by leveraging premium data partnerships, curated publisher deals, and custom audience targeting techniques. As an innovation leader in data-driven CTV advertising, Strategus provides a full suite of managed services including attribution, targeting, optimization, reporting, and analysis.

Strategus has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US for four consecutive years. Find Strategus online or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

ABOUT INTENT IQ



Intent IQ is a privacy-forward next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology is powering many of the leading platforms in the industry. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio currently comprised of over 150 granted patents. Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph with unparalleled accuracy and scale that connects all screens and devices, in real-time, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. Its solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit http://www.IntentIQ.com.

ABOUT PUBMATIC

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real-time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

