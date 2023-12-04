Lynx Air Adds Ottawa to its Growing Network

OTTAWA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx), has announced the addition of Ottawa to its network. With flight service starting on May 17, 2024, Ottawa is the 19th destination served by Lynx across North America.



Canada’s newest ultra-affordable airline will operate flights between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Calgary International Airport (YYC), as well as the Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

There will be eight flights in and out of Ottawa per week. The Ottawa – Vancouver flights will operate as “through flights” with a short stop in Calgary, offering a seamless journey with a single boarding pass, bags checked through to the final destination, and no need to deplane in Calgary.

The fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $79* one way, including taxes. The airline has also launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off domestic base fares, with the promo code OTTAWA. The sale will run until 11:59 PM EST on December 5, 2023. To book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com.

“We are delighted to be adding Ottawa, Canada’s capital, to the Lynx Air network as we ramp up our summer 2024 schedule. While Ottawa is a beautiful destination to visit at any time of the year, Lynx is proud to be the only low-cost carrier currently servicing this market domestically from Calgary and Vancouver,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Lynx. “Whether you are traveling to explore Parliament Hill, visiting the National Gallery of Canada, or enjoying a relaxing stroll along the Rideau Canal with your loved ones, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

"YOW is pleased to extend a warm welcome to Lynx Air, recognizing the crucial role affordable air travel plays in connecting the Ottawa-Gatineau community and catering to the diverse needs of both residents and visitors. Lynx's presence enhances our commitment to providing accessible and convenient travel options for all," said Mark Laroche, President & CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

”Our team is proud to welcome Lynx Air to Ottawa. Lynx Air’s unique market positioning will add to Ottawa's overall travel experience and options for Western Canadians coming to explore all of Canada in one city,” said Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. “We are eager to welcome Lynx passengers with open arms and look forward to a successful partnership as we continue to explore opportunities to add more routes connecting Canadians to their capital city."

Lynx’s Ottawa Schedule

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 17-May-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday Ottawa

International Airport (YOW) Calgary International Airport (YYC) 17-May-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday Calgary International Airport (YYC) Ottawa International Airport (YOW)

17-May-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday Ottawa International Airport (YOW) ** Vancouver International Airport (YVR) 17-May-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday ** Vancouver

International Airport (YVR) Ottawa International Airport (YOW)





Please note that dates are subject to change. Please visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

**Operating as through flights with a single boarding pass and baggage transferred to the final destination.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.