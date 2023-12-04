Global GDPR Services Business Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for GDPR Services estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 19% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has created new opportunities for GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance solutions. It highlights the positive impact of GDPR on data privacy in select regions, emphasizing the significance of GDPR as a privacy law to safeguard personal data. The report also addresses the leading causes of distrust in the technology industry and key articles impacting security operations related to GDPR compliance.

It offers best practices and measures to ensure compliance with GDPR and mentions the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) as the American equivalent of GDPR. The GDPR Services market outlook is presented, including insights into the adoption of GDPR services by large organizations and regional analysis, with Europe remaining at the forefront of GDPR service adoption.

Additionally, the report highlights select innovations in the GDPR compliance solutions space and assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $416.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR



The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$416.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$393.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 551 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data Permission, Access and Compliance

Relevant of Emails Received by Internet Users Post-GDPR Implementation (in %)

Measures to Ensure Compliance

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing, the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator

Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption: Key Growth Drivers

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing Challenge by Company Size

E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden

Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices

Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance Demand for GDPR Compliance

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term

Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents Opportunity for GDPR

Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era

Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance

Largest GDPR Fines in € Million

