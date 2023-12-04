Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ), based in Montreal, Canada, focused on base metals, today announced that Robert Wares, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6th.



DATE: December 6th

TIME: 2:00 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4th and 5th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Successful closing of its previously-announced joint venture transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP, which resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals’ Pine Point Project.

Completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine with Glencore Canada

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space, specifically copper and zinc. The Company is a joint venture partner with Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP for the advancement of one of Canada’s premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project (the “Pine Point Project”), located in the Northwest Territories, for which the 2022 PEA (as defined herein) has indicated an after-tax NPV of C$602 million and an IRR of 25%, based on long-term zinc price of US$1.37/lb and the current mineral resource estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining. The current mineral resource estimate in the 2022 PEA consists of 15.7Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of indicated mineral resources and 47.2Mt grading 5.94% ZnEq of inferred mineral resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada” dated August 26, 2022 (with an effective date of July 30, 2022), which has been prepared for Osisko Metals and PPML by representatives of BBA Engineering Inc., Hydro-Resources Inc., PLR Resources Inc. and WSP Canada Inc. (the “2022 PEA”). Please refer to the full text of the 2022 PEA, a copy of which is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Osisko Metals’ issuer profile, for the assumptions, methodologies, qualifications and limitations described therein. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, paved highway access, and has an electrical substation as well as 100 kilometers of viable haulage roads already in place.

In addition, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Mount Copper Expansion Project that hosts an inferred mineral resource (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of 456Mt grading 0.31% Cu (see April 28, 2022 news release of Osisko Metals entitled “Osisko Metals Announces Maiden Resource at Gaspé Copper – Inferred Resource of 456Mt Grading 0.31% Copper”). Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

