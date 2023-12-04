Global Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing Business Research Report 2023-2030: Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$915.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Immunoassays segment is estimated at 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the utilization of Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) laboratory tests, highlighting a new challenge of underutilization. It also provides insights into the competition within the HbA1C testing market, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022.

The importance of HbA1C testing in the monitoring and management of diabetes is emphasized, along with its role in diabetes diagnosis and management. The report includes information on the interpretation of HbA1C levels in NGSP (National Glycohemoglobin Standardization Program) and IFCC (International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine) units as per the American Diabetes Association.

The global market analysis and prospects for HbA1C testing are presented, with a focus on rapid growth in the world HbA1C testing market. While developed regions lead the market, Asia-Pacific is expected to spearhead long-term growth. Chromatography-based Hb testing devices are highlighted as critical tools in the market, with ion-exchange HPLC (High-Performance Liquid Chromatography) tests gaining prominence as reliable diabetes screening tools.

The report also discusses the use of HbA1C testing in point-of-care (POC) settings for diabetes screening and management. It mentions the increasing interest in rapid POC HbA1C testing, which is expected to receive special attention in diabetes screening efforts. Additionally, recent market activity and world brands in the HbA1C testing market are highlighted. The competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022 is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $397.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$397.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$274.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 511 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019

Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market

Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption

Point-of-Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players

Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players

Major Testing Methods in POC HbA1c Tests

High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Variants & Derivatives Affecting Accuracy of HbA1c Testing

Rising Menace of Undiagnosed Diabetes Turns Heads towards Hemoglobin A1c Testing

Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019

Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Hemoglobin A1C Testing

Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care

Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and Continuous Glucose Monitors Offer Viable Alternative to Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring

Role of Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

HbA1C Testing Holds Significance as Screening Strategy for Gestational Diabetes

Home HbA1C Testing Market

